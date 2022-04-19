The Russian military has seized the city of Kreminna in eastern Ukraine and forced Ukrainian troops out of the town, Luhansk region governor Serhiy Gaidai said at a briefing Tuesday, per Reuters.

Why it matters: Kreminna appears to be the first city Russian forces have taken since they launched a new offensive in the Donbas region Monday — a development which marked the start of a second phase of the war centered on a battle for territory in eastern Ukraine.

What they're saying: Russian forces entered Kreminna after launching an attack "from all sides" to take control of the city, Gaidai said.

"Our defenders had to withdraw. They have entrenched themselves in new positions and continue to fight the Russian army," he added.

"It is impossible to calculate the number of dead among the civilian population," he added. "We have official statistics — about 200 dead — but in reality there are many more."

Gaidai did not specify how long it took Russian forces to establish control of the city, or the length of the period in which the death toll was incurred, per Reuters.

The big picture: Heavy shelling was reported Monday alongside nearly the entirety of the 300-mile frontline in eastern Ukraine, including the Kharkiv, Donetsk and Luhansk regions, according to Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday stressed the importance of the battle of Donbas, saying the battle could "influence the course of the whole war."