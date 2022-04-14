Two U.S. lawmakers become first officials to visit Kyiv since start of war

Senator Steve Daines (R-Mont.) and Representative Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.) arrived Thursday in Kyiv, in what they described as a show of support to Ukraine, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: Daines and Spartz are the first American officials to visit Ukraine since the start of the war.

Details: Daines and Spartz were invited by the Ukrainain government with just over a day's notice, according to the Times.

Spartz, the sole member in Congress born in Ukraine, had previously planned an unofficial visit to Ukraine, according to the Times.

The Republican lawmakers arrived in Ukraine as the Biden administration considers sending "a high-level official" to Kyiv in the days ahead, per the Times.

What they're saying: “Nothing can substitute for actually being here, seeing it first-hand, spending time with the people and leaders here in Ukraine who have been horribly affected by this war,” Daines said in an interview with the Times.

