Two U.S. lawmakers become first officials to visit Kyiv since start of war

Noah Garfinkel
Rep. Spartz
Representative Victoria Spartz, a Republican from Indiana, before a State of the Union address. She is the only member of Congress born in Ukraine. Photo: Scott Applewhite/AP Photo/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Senator Steve Daines (R-Mont.) and Representative Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.) arrived Thursday in Kyiv, in what they described as a show of support to Ukraine, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: Daines and Spartz are the first American officials to visit Ukraine since the start of the war.

Details: Daines and Spartz were invited by the Ukrainain government with just over a day's notice, according to the Times.

  • Spartz, the sole member in Congress born in Ukraine, had previously planned an unofficial visit to Ukraine, according to the Times.
  • The Republican lawmakers arrived in Ukraine as the Biden administration considers sending "a high-level official" to Kyiv in the days ahead, per the Times.

What they're saying: “Nothing can substitute for actually being here, seeing it first-hand, spending time with the people and leaders here in Ukraine who have been horribly affected by this war,” Daines said in an interview with the Times.

