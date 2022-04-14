Two U.S. lawmakers become first officials to visit Kyiv since start of war
Senator Steve Daines (R-Mont.) and Representative Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.) arrived Thursday in Kyiv, in what they described as a show of support to Ukraine, the New York Times reports.
Why it matters: Daines and Spartz are the first American officials to visit Ukraine since the start of the war.
Details: Daines and Spartz were invited by the Ukrainain government with just over a day's notice, according to the Times.
- Spartz, the sole member in Congress born in Ukraine, had previously planned an unofficial visit to Ukraine, according to the Times.
- The Republican lawmakers arrived in Ukraine as the Biden administration considers sending "a high-level official" to Kyiv in the days ahead, per the Times.
What they're saying: “Nothing can substitute for actually being here, seeing it first-hand, spending time with the people and leaders here in Ukraine who have been horribly affected by this war,” Daines said in an interview with the Times.
Go deeper: