Pelosi is the GOP’s 2022 bogeywoman

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Photo illustration: Annelise Capossela. Photo: Eric Lee-Pool/Getty Images
Nancy Pelosi's decision to seek an 18th full term has added a new angle to Republican efforts to win back the House: tying swing-state Democrats to an even bigger Democratic bogeywoman than President Biden.
Why it matters: This may be the GOP's last opportunity to capitalize on the presence of Pelosi, a classic California liberal who conservatives love to hate. The speaker struck a deal in 2018 to step down from leadership after two terms, but that may not be soon enough for candidates struggling to explain the policies she's pushed.
- Announcing she'll run again allows Pelosi to stave off lame-duck status and continue raking in cash for her party.
- It also avoids her adding her prominent name to the long list of Democrats who've announced their retirement amid doubts they'll be able to keep their majority past this fall.
Driving the news: The NRCC, running a perennial play, plans to play up Pelosi in ads against vulnerable Dems.
- It's already run several ads featuring the speaker, including those against embattled Reps. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) and Tom O'Halleran (D-Ariz.).
- Calvin Moore, a spokesperson for the House GOP-aligned Congressional Leadership Fund, signaled a similar strategy.
- "As long as Pelosi is around, she’ll be the gift that keeps on giving for Republican campaigns," he said.
NRCC polling shared with Axios has Pelosi at 36% favorable and 57% unfavorable among voters in 85 swing districts.
- NRCC battleground polling from November had Biden at 42% favorable, 52% unfavorable.
- “Nancy Pelosi is the most unpopular politician in the country," said committee spokesperson Michael McAdams. "Unfortunately for vulnerable Democrats, Pelosi is also their running mate now that she is seeking re-election."
What they're saying: Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) told Axios that Pelosi is a preferred punching bag on the campaign trail over her potential successors, such as the lesser-known Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), the House Democratic Caucus chair.
- "They wouldn't really know much about them, what they stand for," Bacon said of voters in his Omaha-based purple district.
- His polling has Pelosi averaging around 30% favorability. "They know who ''The Squad' is, stuff like that. I don't think they would know Jeffries."
- "Without her, the party could try to present a new image or try to redefine. But she's going to be the face of the Democrat Party."
But, but, but: Democratic pollster Cornell Belcher refuted the idea of Pelosi as a non-fungible foil.
- "Republicans are going to find whatever bogeyman that they can," he said, "whether it be the speaker, whether it be the president, whether it be AOC."
- Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee spokesperson Chris Taylor said: “Speaker Pelosi’s leadership helped Democrats pass a popular agenda that’s gotten millions of Americans back to work and created the best year of economic growth in four decades."
- One Democratic campaign operative noted Pelosi was a mainstay of GOP ads in 2018, when Democrats flipped over 40 seats.