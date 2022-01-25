Pelosi announces bid for reelection ahead of 2022 midterms

Sign up for our daily briefing
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced her bid for reelection Tuesday, amid a deluge of other safe-seat Democrats announcing their retirements.
Why it matters: Pelosi’s announcement follows months of speculation — despite her denials — that she was preparing to leave Congress.
- 21 Democratic House members are set to retire in 2022, fueling concerns among Democrats that historical trends will sweep them out of office in November.
Our thought bubble via Axios' Glen Johnson: Pelosi and her aides insisted she was focused on using her powers of persuasion to help President Biden pass his agenda and her fellow Democrats retain the House in this fall’s midterm elections.
What they're saying: "Our democracy is at risk because of the assault on the truth, assault on the U.S. Capitol and the state-by-state assault on voting rights," Pelosi said in a video announcing her campaign.
- "This election is crucial," she added. "Nothing less is at stake than our democracy, but as we say, we don't agonize we organize and that is why I am running for re-election to Congress and respectfully seek your support."
Go deeper: Democratic retirements spark worry over holding House majority