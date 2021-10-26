Democratic retirements spark worry over holding House majority

Sign up for our daily briefing
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Rep. G.K. Butterfield (D-N.C.) is the latest House lawmaker to announce he won't seek re-election next year, bringing the total number of Democratic retirements to 15, compared to 10 Republicans.
Why it matters: The increasing number of Democratic retirements — put against the backdrop of President Biden's sagging approval ratings and uncertainty about redistricting — is adding to concerns the party may not be able to keep its slim majority in the House.
Driving the news: Axios is tracking the House retirements as the midterm election cycle ramps up. We will update this chart regularly.
By the numbers:
Democrats: Nine Democratic House members will retire in 2022 [see chart].
Six are seeking other offices:
- Anthony Brown (MD-04) — Running for Maryland attorney general
- Conor Lamb (PA-17) — Running for Pennsylvania U.S. Senate seat
- Val Demings (FL-10) — Running for Florida U.S. Senate seat
- Tim Ryan (OH-13) — Running for Ohio U.S. Senate seat
- Charlie Crist (FL-13) — Running for governor of Florida
- Karen Bass (CA-37) — Running for mayor of Los Angeles
Republicans: Four Republican House members will retire next year [see chart].
Six are seeking other offices:
- Lee Zeldin (NY-1) — Running for governor of New York
- Billy Long (MO-7) — Running for Missouri U.S. Senate seat
- Vicky Hartzler (MO-4) — Running for Missouri U.S. Senate seat
- Mo Brooks (AL-5) — Running for Alabama U.S. Senate seat
- Ted Budd (NC-3) — Running for North Carolina U.S. Senate seat
- Jody Hice (GA-10) — Running for Georgia secretary of state