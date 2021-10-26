Sign up for our daily briefing

Democratic retirements spark worry over holding House majority

Expand chart
Data: House Press Gallery; Table: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Rep. G.K. Butterfield (D-N.C.) is the latest House lawmaker to announce he won't seek re-election next year, bringing the total number of Democratic retirements to 15, compared to 10 Republicans.

Why it matters: The increasing number of Democratic retirements — put against the backdrop of President Biden's sagging approval ratings and uncertainty about redistricting — is adding to concerns the party may not be able to keep its slim majority in the House.

Driving the news: Axios is tracking the House retirements as the midterm election cycle ramps up. We will update this chart regularly.

By the numbers:

Democrats: Nine Democratic House members will retire in 2022 [see chart].

Six are seeking other offices:

  1. Anthony Brown (MD-04) — Running for Maryland attorney general
  2. Conor Lamb (PA-17) — Running for Pennsylvania U.S. Senate seat
  3. Val Demings (FL-10) — Running for Florida U.S. Senate seat
  4. Tim Ryan (OH-13) — Running for Ohio U.S. Senate seat
  5. Charlie Crist (FL-13) — Running for governor of Florida
  6. Karen Bass (CA-37) — Running for mayor of Los Angeles

Republicans: Four Republican House members will retire next year [see chart].

Six are seeking other offices:

  1. Lee Zeldin (NY-1) — Running for governor of New York
  2. Billy Long (MO-7) — Running for Missouri U.S. Senate seat
  3. Vicky Hartzler (MO-4) — Running for Missouri U.S. Senate seat
  4. Mo Brooks (AL-5) — Running for Alabama U.S. Senate seat
  5. Ted Budd (NC-3) — Running for North Carolina U.S. Senate seat
  6. Jody Hice (GA-10) — Running for Georgia secretary of state

Go deeper

Oriana Gonzalez
Nov 18, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Dem Rep. Butterfield won't seek re-election in 2022

Rep. G.K. Butterfield (D-N.C.). Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Rep. G.K. Butterfield (D-N.C.) announced Thursday that he will not seek re-election in 2022.

Why it matters: With now 15 House Democrats announcing their retirement, the Democratic Party faces a difficult path to retain the House majority next year. Republicans need to pick up at least five seats to gain control.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all counts

Kyle Rittenhouse testifies in his trial. Photo: Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images

A jury on Friday found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all five counts in the fatal shooting of two men during racial justice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year.

Driving the news: Defense lawyers argued Rittenhouse acted in self-defense when he shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and injured Gaige Grosskreutz, in Kenosha in August 2020.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Erin Doherty
2 hours ago - Health

CDC panel recommends Pfizer, Moderna COVID boosters for all adults

Irene Michel, right, gives Santana Ruiz a COVID-19 vaccination in El Monte, Calif., on Nov. 17, 2021. Photo: Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel on Friday unanimously voted to recommend Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 booster shots for anyone 18 and older.

Why it matters: CDC director Rochelle Walensky is expected to sign off on the recommendation, which will drastically increase the number of people eligible to receive a booster, and fulfill President Biden's pledge to make boosters available to most adults in the U.S.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

