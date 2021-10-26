Democratic retirements spark worry over holding House majority

Rep. G.K. Butterfield (D-N.C.) is the latest House lawmaker to announce he won't seek re-election next year, bringing the total number of Democratic retirements to 15, compared to 10 Republicans.

Why it matters: The increasing number of Democratic retirements — put against the backdrop of President Biden's sagging approval ratings and uncertainty about redistricting — is adding to concerns the party may not be able to keep its slim majority in the House.

Driving the news: Axios is tracking the House retirements as the midterm election cycle ramps up. We will update this chart regularly.

By the numbers:

Democrats: Nine Democratic House members will retire in 2022 [see chart].

Six are seeking other offices:

Anthony Brown (MD-04) — Running for Maryland attorney general Conor Lamb (PA-17) — Running for Pennsylvania U.S. Senate seat Val Demings (FL-10) — Running for Florida U.S. Senate seat Tim Ryan (OH-13) — Running for Ohio U.S. Senate seat Charlie Crist (FL-13) — Running for governor of Florida Karen Bass (CA-37) — Running for mayor of Los Angeles

Republicans: Four Republican House members will retire next year [see chart].

Six are seeking other offices: