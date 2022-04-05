GOP Rep. Fred Upton announces retirement
Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.) on Tuesday announced his retirement after more than three-and-a-half decades in Congress.
Why it matters: Upton is the fourth House Republican to opt out of reelection after voting to impeach former President Donald Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
- Reps. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio) and John Katko (R-N.Y.) have all previously announced plans to retire.
- Trump has actively supported primary challengers to many of the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach in an effort to purge disloyalty in the GOP.
- Compounding matters for Upton is that, due to redistricting, his primary opponent is a more conservative, Trump-backed incumbent: Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-Mich.)
Driving the news: "Even the best stories have a last chapter. This is it for me," Upton said in a tearful speech on the House floor.
- Upton, a member of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus who shares a rare cross-party friendship with President Joe Biden, touted his record of bipartisan cooperation, including an infrastructure bill opposed by Trump.
- "I've worked with seven administrations, seven House speakers. None of them would call me a rubber stamp," Upton said. "If it's good policy for Michigan, it's good enough for all of us."
What they're saying: Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) lauded Upton as a "devoted public servant" in a floor speech following Upton's announcement.
- "To him, 'bipartisan' and 'compromise' are not forbidden words. Fred knew well that if we are going to deliver real solutions for the American people, we need to come together," she said.