GOP Rep. Fred Upton announces retirement

Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.) on Tuesday announced his retirement after more than three-and-a-half decades in Congress.

Why it matters: Upton is the fourth House Republican to opt out of reelection after voting to impeach former President Donald Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Reps. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio) and John Katko (R-N.Y.) have all previously announced plans to retire.

Trump has actively supported primary challengers to many of the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach in an effort to purge disloyalty in the GOP.

Compounding matters for Upton is that, due to redistricting, his primary opponent is a more conservative, Trump-backed incumbent: Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-Mich.)

Driving the news: "Even the best stories have a last chapter. This is it for me," Upton said in a tearful speech on the House floor.

Upton, a member of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus who shares a rare cross-party friendship with President Joe Biden, touted his record of bipartisan cooperation, including an infrastructure bill opposed by Trump.

"I've worked with seven administrations, seven House speakers. None of them would call me a rubber stamp," Upton said. "If it's good policy for Michigan, it's good enough for all of us."

What they're saying: Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) lauded Upton as a "devoted public servant" in a floor speech following Upton's announcement.