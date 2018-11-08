Full list: 2018 midterm election seats that flipped

Republicans have so far picked up Senate seats in Indiana and North Dakota, and successfully defended one in Tennessee. In the House, Democrats have already gained at least 27 seats.
The bottom line: Democrats have won control of the House, picking up at least 26 seats — they needed a net gain of 23 seats to win — and Republicans will maintain Senate control.
Senate:
- Indiana: Republican Mike Braun has unseated Sen. Joe Donnelly in Indiana.
- North Dakota: Republican Rep. Kevin Cramer has defeated Democratic incumbent Sen. Heidi Heitkamp.
- Missouri: Republican Josh Hawley unseated Democrat incumbent Sen. Claire McCaskill
House:
- Virginia's 2nd: Democrat Elaine Luria beat out incumbent Republican Scott Taylor.
- Virginia's 7th: Democrat Abigail Spanberger beat incumbent Republican Dave Brat.
- Virginia's 10th: Democrat Jennifer Wexton unseated incumbent Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock.
- Florida's 26th: Republican Rep. Carlos Curbelo defeated by Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.
- Florida's 27th: Donna Shalala, a former Clinton administration official, Republican Maria Elvira Salazar, a TV journalist.
- New Jersey's 11th: Democrat Mikie Sherrill won the race for the open seat against Republican Jay Webber.
- New Jersey's 7th: Democrat Tom Malinowski ousted incumbent Republican Leonard Lance
- New Jersey's 2nd: Democrat Jeff Van Drew defeated Republican Seth Grossman
- New York's 11th: Max Rose defeated Republican Dan Donovan, the only Republican House member in New York City.
- New York's 19th: Democrat Antonio Delgado edges out incumbent Republican Rep. John Faso
- Pennsylvania's 5th: Democrat Mary Gay Scanlon won against Republican Pearl Kim in the district which was reformed after the state’s gerrymandered map was redrawn.
- Pennsylvania's 6th: Democrat Chrissy Houlahan beat out Republican Greg McCauley for the open seat.
- Pennsylvania's 7th: Democrat Susan Wild defeated Republican Marty Nothstein for the open seat.
- Pennsylvania's 14: Republican Guy Reschenthaler topped Democrat Bibiana Boerio
- Minnesota's 2nd: Democrat Angie Craig unseated Republican incumbent Jason Lewis
- Minnesota's 3rd: Dean Phillips defeated incumbent Republican Erik Paulsen.
- Kansas' 3rd: Democrat Sharice Davids defeated Republican incumbent Kevin Yoder.
- Colorado's 6th: Democrat Jason Crow unseated incumbent Republican Mike Coffman.
- Texas' 32nd: Democratic ex-NFL player Colin Allred beat incumbent Republican Pete Sessions.
- Oklahoma's 5th: Democrat Kendra Horn defeated Republican Steve Russell.
- Arizona's 2nd: Democrat Ann Kirkpatrick topped Republican Lea Marquez Peterson.
- Iowa's 1st: Democrat Abby Finkenauer unseated Republican incumbent Rod Blum.
- Iowa's 3rd: Democrat Cindy Axne defeated incumbent Republican David Young.
- Illinois' 14th: Democrat Lauren Underwood unseated incumbent Republican Randy Hultgren.
- Illinois' 6: Democrat Sean Casten defeated incumbent Republican Rep. Peter Roskam.
- California's 25th: Republican Rep. Steve Knight concedes to Democrat Katie Hill.
