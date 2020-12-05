Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Paris protests against new security law turn violent

Ibrahim Ezzat/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Violence erupted in Paris on Saturday as demonstrators clashed with law enforcement officers while protesting a proposed security bill that critics say would restrict civil liberties.

The state of play: Demonstrators were seen destroying storefronts and burning cars, with police responding with tear gas, per Sky News.

  • Paris police said that some 500 “casseurs” — which roughly translates to rioters — participated in the protest, with 30 arrests made so far, per Reuters.

The big picture: This marks the second weekend in a row of unrest in Paris provoked by French President Emmanuel Macron's proposed bill that, if passed, would increase government surveillance and restrict the sharing of images of police officers on social media.

  • A video of police beating Michel Zecler, a Black music producer, released on Nov. 27, ignited more criticism and pushed the French government to consider revising the legislation, per Wall Street Journal.
  • The French Senate is expected to review the bill in January.

Russell Contreras
9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Using apps to prevent deadly police encounters

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Mobile phone apps are evolving in ways that can stop rather than simply document deadly police encounters with people of color — including notifying family and lawyers about potential violations in real time.

Why it matters: As states and cities face pressure to reform excessive force policies, apps that monitor police are becoming more interactive, gathering evidence against rogue officers as well as posting social media videos to shame the agencies.

Axios
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Philanthropy Deep Dive

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A look at how philanthropy is evolving (and why Dolly Parton deserves a Medal of Freedom).

Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Fauci says he accepted Biden's offer to be chief medical adviser "on the spot" — The recovery needs rocket fuel.
  2. Economy: U.S. economy adds 245,000 jobs in November as recovery slows — America's hidden depression: K-shaped recovery threatens Biden administration.
  3. Education: Devos extends federal student loan relief to Jan. 31
  4. States: New Mexico to allow hospitals to ration coronavirus medical care
  5. Vaccine: What vaccine trials still need to do.
  6. World: UN warns "2021 is literally going to be catastrophic"
  7. 🎧 Podcast: Former FDA chief Rob Califf on the vaccine approval process.
