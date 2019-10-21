Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke told MSNBC's "PoliticsNation" Sunday there's "so much that is resonant" in the Trump administration of Nazi Germany, suggesting the president may have been inspired by Adolf Hitler's propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels.
"President Trump, perhaps inspired by Goebbels and the propagandists of the Third Reich, seems to employ this tactic that the bigger the lie, the more obscene the injustice, the more dizzying the pace of this bizarre behavior, the less likely we are to be able to do something about it."