The big picture: After a mass shooting in O'Rourke's hometown of El Paso, Texas, on Saturday and another in Dayton, Ohio, early Sunday, the former congressman and other 2020 candidates have labeled Trump a racist while condemning the president for his divisive rhetoric.

The El Paso shooter allegedly posted an anti-immigrant manifesto online hours before opening fire at a Walmart.

On Sunday, O'Rourke told CNN that Trump is a "white nationalist" who he is encouraging more racism and violence in the U.S.

