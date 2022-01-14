Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again

Novak Djokovic faces possible deportation from Australia after his visa was revoked for a second time by officials on Friday — three days before he was due to begin the defense of his Australian Open title.

Driving the news: Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said in a statement he exercised his power to cancel the unvaccinated men's tennis world No. 1's visa "on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so."

What to watch: The Serbian star could appeal Hawke's decision.

The big picture: The 34-year-old won an appeal last Monday against the Jan. 6 cancellation of his Australian visa by border agents over his travel application and vaccination status.

He was named top seed in the Australian Open draw despite Hawke reviewing his visa status and was hoping to win a record 21st Grand Slam title at the tournament, which begins on Monday.

Worth noting: Djokovic on Wednesday blamed his agent for his Australian travel application error and also apologized for not isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 in December.

