Novak Djokovic wins Australian visa appeal

Rebecca Falconer

Members of the local Serbian community on Sunday rally outside a government detention center where Serbia's tennis champion Novak Djokovic had been in quarantine in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: William West/AFP via Getty Images

Novak Djokovic's Australian visa cancellation was overturned Monday by a judge on the country's federal circuit court, who ordered the Serbian tennis star's release from immigration detention.

Why it matters: The ruling enables the men's tennis world No. 1 to stay in the country and defend his Australian Open title, after he was last week denied entry to the country by border officials who canceled his visa over his COVID-19 vaccination status.

  • Djokovic is seeking to achieve a record 21st Grand Slam win when the tournament begins on Jan. 17.

Yes, but: Djokovic could still face deportation if Australia's immigration minister decides to cancel the 34-year-old's visa for a second time.

  • Christopher Tan, a lawyer for the Australian government, told the court in Melbourne following Judge Anthony Kelly's ruling that the minister, Alex Hawke, "will consider whether to exercise a personal power of cancelation."

Driving the news: In his ruling, which was broadcast online by the court, Kelly read out a minute agreed to by Djokovic and the Australian government that the government must pay the tennis player's costs and release him from detention within 30 minutes of the order.

  • The judge also ordered the return of the passport and personal belonging of Djokovic, whom he had earlier permitted to leave the Melbourne hotel detention facility in which he had been placed in order to attend his hearing.
  • Kelly said at Monday's hearing that he was "somewhat agitated" over Djokovic's treatment by border officials, adding: "What more could this man have done?"

Flashback: Border officials said when they canceled Djokovic's visa last week that he failed to provide "appropriate evidence" for his medical exemption from Australia's COVID-19 vaccine requirement.

What to watch: If Hawke decides to cancel Djokovic's visa again, the player could the decision. But the minister's powers are "extremely broad and discretionary," making such a challenge difficult to achieve, Melbourne's The Age notes.

  • Djokovic would be prohibited from re-entering Australia for three years if Hawke uses these powers.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper

Erin Doherty
Jan 8, 2022 - Sports

Novak Djokovic's lawyers say he contracted COVID-19 in December

Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a return to Marin Cilic of Croatia during the 2021 Davis Cup Finals semifinal in Madrid on Dec. 3. Photo: Meng Dingbo/Xinhua via Getty Images

Lawyers for Novak Djokovic said in a court filing Saturday that the tennis star received a medical exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine and could play in the Australian Open because he had tested positive for the virus in December.

Driving the news: The court filing comes as Djokovic quarantines in a hotel in Melbourne after being denied entry into Australia. Border authorities said that they canceled Djokovic's visa because he failed to provide "appropriate evidence" for his medical exemption from vaccine requirement.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
5 hours ago - Health

Arkansas governor: Big businesses shouldn't comply with vaccine mandate

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson during a COVID-19 vaccine promotion event in Mountain Home, Arkansas, in July last year. Photo: Liz Sanders/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) said large businesses should not comply with the Biden administration's "oppressive" mandate for COVID-19 vaccinations or testing that's due to take effect Monday.

What he's saying: Hutchinson told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday the requirement "needs to be struck down" and urged Arkansas businesses with 100 or more employees affected by it to wait for the Supreme Court ruling on the matter.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Erin Doherty
Updated Jan 8, 2022 - Health

Amazon cuts COVID-19 leave time for U.S. employees

A sign outside an Amazon Go store at the Amazon.com Inc. headquarters on May 20 in Seattle. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images

Amazon on Friday cut its paid leave policy for employees infected with COVID-19 from 10 days to 7 following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's change in quarantine guidance.

Driving the news: The new policy is effective immediately and applies to all U.S. employees, regardless of vaccination status, according to a memo sent to employees, which was viewed by Axios.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

