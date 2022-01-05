Australia denies entry to Novak Djokovic over vaccine exemption

Novak Djokovic, the world's number one tennis player, was denied entry to Australia over an issue with his visa application, the country's health minister confirmed Thursday.

Why it matters: The decision to bar Djokovic's entry comes weeks ahead of the Australian Open. The player was slated to participate in the tournament after receiving a medical exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine requirement.

The athlete failed to provide "appropriate evidence" for his medical exemption, according to health minister Greg Hunt. Djokovic’s lawyers are likely to challenge the decision.

Jaala Pulford, acting Victoria Sports Minister, said in a tweet the government would not sponsor the player, adding that “visa approvals are a matter for the Federal Government, and medical exemptions are a matter for doctors.”

What they're saying: The exemption "did not pass the standards of proof that were required by the Australian border force," Hunt said. "It's one rule for all under this Australian government."