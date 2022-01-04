Novak Djokovic has been granted a medical exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine requirement at the Australian Open and will be competing in the tournament, Djokovic announced and the Australian Open confirmed on Tuesday.

Why it matters: Djokovic, the world's number one tennis player, had so far not revealed his vaccination status and it was unclear whether he would play in the tournament, per the Washington Post.

Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said that everyone at the tournament without a medical exemption must be fully vaccinated, per the statement.

Details: The exemption was granted after two reviews, the first from a non-government panel and then a government-appointed panel, according to Open organizers.

What they're saying: “I’ve spent fantastic quality time with my loved ones over the break and today I’m heading Down Under with an exemption permission,” Djokovic wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.