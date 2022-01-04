Sign up for our daily briefing

Djokovic granted COVID vaccine medical exemption, will play Australian Open

Noah Garfinkel

Novak Djokovic at the 2021 Australian Open. Photo: Bai Xuefei/Xinhua via Getty

Novak Djokovic has been granted a medical exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine requirement at the Australian Open and will be competing in the tournament, Djokovic announced and the Australian Open confirmed on Tuesday.

Why it matters: Djokovic, the world's number one tennis player, had so far not revealed his vaccination status and it was unclear whether he would play in the tournament, per the Washington Post.

  • Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said that everyone at the tournament without a medical exemption must be fully vaccinated, per the statement.

Details: The exemption was granted after two reviews, the first from a non-government panel and then a government-appointed panel, according to Open organizers.

What they're saying: “I’ve spent fantastic quality time with my loved ones over the break and today I’m heading Down Under with an exemption permission,” Djokovic wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

Go deeper

Erin Doherty
Jan 3, 2022 - Health

FDA authorizes Pfizer boosters for 12- to 15-year-olds

A health care worker administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a child at an Oklahoma County Health Department Vaccine Clinic on Nov. 17, 2021. Photo: Nick Oxford/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration expanded COVID-19 vaccine booster eligibility on Monday to allow 12- to 15-year-olds to receive a third shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Why it matters: The expansion comes as coronavirus cases soar to record numbers due to the highly contagious Omicron variant, raising concerns over hospitals' ability to respond to the anticipated deluge of patients.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler
18 hours ago - World

China's "zero COVID" challenge is getting tougher

Testing in Xi'an. Photo: VCG via Getty

In New York City, 85,476 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. In Xi’an, which has a larger population, that number was 122. But it’s the central Chinese city that’s currently living under the world’s strictest lockdown.

Why it matters: The Chinese government is going to drastic lengths to maintain its “zero COVID” policy even with more contagious variants like Omicron emerging and the rest of the world largely learning to live with the virus — including countries like Australia and New Zealand that had previously tried to keep all cases out.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Emily PeckCourtenay Brown
30 mins ago - Economy & Business

A record 4.5 million workers quit their jobs in November

A ''Now Hiring" sign hangs above the entrance to a McDonald's restaurant in Miami Beach, Fla. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A record 4.5 million workers quit their jobs in November, according to government data released Tuesday morning.

Why it matters: The numbers, from the Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, are the latest sign that the job market is red hot for workers, particularly for employees in lower wage industries.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow