Australia and New Zealand closing borders to all non-residents

Australia and New Zealand announced Thursday they're closing their borders to foreign travelers in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Details: Australian Prime Minster Scott Morrison told a news conference that, effective 9 p.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time, all non-citizens and non-residents would be banned. Australians can still return from overseas, but they must self-isolate for 14 days. In New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters that from 11:59 p.m. local time Thursday, only citizens and residents could enter the country. Those on planes when the ban comes into effect would still be allowed to enter NZ.