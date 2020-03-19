15 mins ago - Health

Australia and New Zealand closing borders to all non-residents

Rebecca Falconer

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Australian Prime Minster Scott Morrison during a February press conference in Sydney, Australia. Photo: James D. Morgan/Getty Images

Australia and New Zealand announced Thursday they're closing their borders to foreign travelers in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Details: Australian Prime Minster Scott Morrison told a news conference that, effective 9 p.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time, all non-citizens and non-residents would be banned. Australians can still return from overseas, but they must self-isolate for 14 days. In New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters that from 11:59 p.m. local time Thursday, only citizens and residents could enter the country. Those on planes when the ban comes into effect would still be allowed to enter NZ.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer

Golden Princess held off New Zealand as passengers quarantined over coronavirus

The Golden Princess in Sydney Harbour in 2017. Photo: James D. Morgan/Getty Images

Passengers on another Princes Cruises ship have been prevented from disembarking over the novel coronavirus, this time off the South Island of Aotearoa New Zealand, Canterbury District Health Board (DHB) officials confirmed at a news conference Sunday.

The big picture: New Zealand has introduced some of the world's toughest border restrictions to combat the virus.

Go deeperArrowMar 15, 2020 - Health
Marisa Fernandez

Canada closes borders to most foreign nationals, excluding U.S. citizens

Photo: Dave Chan/Getty Images

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday that the country will close its borders to all foreign nationals, with exemptions for Canadian residents, U.S. citizens, diplomats and some other groups.

Why it matters: Trudeau is one of many global leaders who have taken the drastic step of closing their country's borders in an effort to stop the spread of the virus. The decision to exempt U.S. citizens will likely raise questions, especially considering that New York and Washington state — both of which border Canada — are the epicenters of the U.S. outbreak.

Go deeperArrowMar 16, 2020 - Health
Ursula PeranoRebecca Falconer

Democrats abroad overcome obstacles to conclude primary

The polling station in Auckland, New Zealand, on Saturday. Photo: Rebecca Falconer/Axios

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — The Democrats Abroad primary ended early Wednesday Eastern Time following tense rounds of voting worldwide caused by closed precincts, digital ballots and the novel coronavirus.

How it works: United States citizens living abroad who register as Democrats vote via precincts around the globe. This year's voting took place from March 3-10, but organizers say results will not be announced until March 23 due to a high volume of mail-in ballots. There are 13 pledged delegates at stake.

Go deeperArrowMar 11, 2020 - Politics & Policy