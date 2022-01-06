Sign up for our daily briefing

NorthShore, Edward-Elmhurst hospitals around Chicago merge

Bob Herman

NorthShore is consolidating the hospital market in affluent Chicago suburbs. Photo: Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images

NorthShore University HealthSystem and Edward-Elmhurst Health have merged into a nine-hospital system that will have roughly $5 billion in annual revenue and a dominant presence in Chicago's affluent north and west suburbs.

The big picture: The pandemic has slowed down hospital merger activity, according to health care financial advisory firm Ponder & Co., but it didn't completely stop all deals — especially large mega-mergers like this NorthShore-Edward deal that pursue regional consolidation.

Caitlin Owens
31 mins ago - Health

More coronavirus testing concerns

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

There appears to be yet another layer to America's coronavirus testing chaos: People may not test positive on rapid nasal tests until after they're infectious, which would make the tests an unreliable measure of whether it's safe to gather.

The big picture: Rapid tests have been hailed as a way to weather the Omicron surge without mass disruption to everyday life. But they've been in short supply for weeks, and now new research — along with loads of anecdotal evidence — suggests there may be significant limitations to their usefulness with this variant.

Sam BakerKavya Beheraj
31 mins ago - Health

COVID cases soar by more than 200%

Expand chart
Data: N.Y. Times; Note: Maryland case counts may be lagging due to ongoing technical issues; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

The number of new COVID cases more than tripled over the past two weeks, shattering records all across the U.S.

Why it matters: The Omicron variant appears to be significantly milder than its predecessors, and it's not leading to as much serious illness. But sky-high case counts are still a warning sign, especially in areas whose health care systems are already stretched thin.

Ashley GoldSara Fischer
32 mins ago - Technology

New wave of Jan. 6 conspiracy theories

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Conspiracy theories about the U.S. Capitol insurrection continue to flood private messaging groups, social networks and even major news outlets one year later.

Why it matters: The lasting echo chamber of misinformation shows the long-term impact the event will have on future elections.

