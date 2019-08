North Korea reportedly test-fired “a new multiple rocket launcher system that could potentially enhance the country’s ability to strike targets in South Korea“ on Friday (EST), the AP reports.

Catch up quick: North Korea launched at least one short-range projectile into the Sea of Japan on Thursday (EST), according to a U.S. official's statement to ABC. Two days before, North Korea fired 2 short-range ballistic missiles off its eastern coast, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.