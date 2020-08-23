Survivors of New Zealand mosque attacks face shooter at sentencing hearing

The sentencing hearing of the Australian man who killed 51 people in the 2019 terrorist attack on two New Zealand mosques has begun amid tight security, as 66 survivors prepare to give victim impact statements.

Details: Brenton Tarrant, 29, pleaded guilty in March and was convicted of 51 murders, 40 attempted murders and one charge of terrorism after changing his plea. The court has banned live reporting to avoid Tarrant from using the hearing to spread hate and to minimize the retraumatization of victims and their families.

Security was stepped up ahead of the hearing that got underway Monday morning local time, with snipers on the roof of the Justice Precinct in Christchurch as people entered the building, per Stuff.

The hearing is expected to take four days.

Of note: Some victims' families and survivors were exempted from New Zealand's coronavirus border ban on nonresidents to attend the hearing after spending 14 days in managed quarantine facilities.

What they're saying: Temel Atacocugu, who will have major surgery for the fifth time on Tuesday for the nine gunshot wounds he sustained in the Al Noor Mosque shooting, told the New Zealand Herald he was nervous ahead of giving his victim impact statement.

"This is the day for justice that we have long been waiting for," he said. "It's been very challenging physically, emotionally, and mentally."

The big picture: New Zealand banned military-style semi-automatic weapons and assault rifles in response to the March 15, 2019, massacre at the Al Noor Mosque and the Linwood Islamic Centre.