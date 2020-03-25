31 mins ago - World

Christchurch mosque shooter pleads guilty to terrorist attack

Rebecca Falconer

Tributes to the twin mosque attack victims outside Christchurch Botanic Gardens Christchurch on April 5, 2019. Photo: Sanka Vidanagama/AFP via Getty Images

The Australian man who opened fire inside two mosques in Christchurch has pleaded guilty to 51 charges of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one count of engaging in a terrorist act, New Zealand police confirm.

Details: Brenton Tarrant entered his plea via video from Auckland Prison on Thursday morning local time. NZ Police Commissioner Mike Bush said in a statement that sentencing would not take place until all victims who wish to attend the hearing can do so. "Due to the COVID-19 epidemic that will not be possible for some time," he noted.

  • The defendant has been further remanded in custody until May 1, "at which time the position will be reviewed and either a sentencing date will be set or there will be a further remand in custody."
  • The gunman originally pleaded not guilty last June to the March 15, 2019 attacks that resulted in the deaths of 51 people.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

