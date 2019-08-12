Gun owners in New Zealand have handed in more than 10,000 firearms in a gun buyback scheme following the fatal mass shooting in Christchurch, police said in a statement issued to news outlets including Axios Monday.

Why it matters: NZ banned military-style semi-automatic weapons and assault rifles and introduced the scheme after the March 15 massacre. The U.S. has seen multiple mass shootings, but gun rights advocates oppose such restrictions. Several Democratic 2020 candidates back gun control, calling for change after massacres in El Paso and Dayton this month.