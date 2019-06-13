Alleged Christchurch shooter pleads not guilty

During a court appearance on Thursday, the suspected shooter in the Christchurch, New Zealand massacre denied his role in the March attack on 2 mosques that resulted in 51 people dead, reports the New Zealand Herald.

Details: His trial is set to take place in May 2020, and is expected to last 6 weeks, per the New Zealand Herald. The court declared the alleged attacker mentally fit to plea. Victims and family members of the victims were in court when the Australian suspect pleaded not guilty, according to the Herald.

