3 hours ago - Economy & Business

New York Times digital revenue surpasses print revenue for first time

The New York Times building. Photo: Eduardo MunozAlvarez/VIEWpress/Corbis via Getty Images

For the first time in its nearly 170-year history, the New York Times made more money from digital products than it did from its print newspaper during a three-month quarterly earnings period, the Times announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: It's a huge milestone for The Gray Lady, which six years ago published a digital "Innovation Report" that detailed the paper's shortcomings in adjusting its business to embrace the digital world.

By the numbers: The Times made $185.5 million in revenue from digital products — both digital subscriptions and ads — during the second quarter, compared to $175.4 million in print revenue.

  • It also added 669,000 net new digital subscribers, its largest quarterly subscriber gain ever. The Times now has over 6.5 million subscribers, the vast majority of which are digital-only subscribers.

Be smart: While digital news products have become widely accepted by consumers in the past few years, they've often been harder to monetize because digital advertising margins are much lower than print advertising margins.

  • For example, a typical New York Times digital banner ad costs $19.99 for every 1,000 impressions, or eyeballs that the ad is served to. A typical print ad costs well over $100 for every 1,000 impressions.

The big picture: To offset that imbalance, the Times has pushed aggressively to accrue digital subscribers. Last quarter, the Times reported a record number of new subscriptions and said it finally hit its years-long goal of making $800,000 in annual digital revenue.

Between the lines: The Times has been investing in new digital products and talent that it hopes can help propel the company's digital evolution even further.

Yes, but: The company hasn't been immune to the advertising headwinds that have been exacerbated by the pandemic.

Go deeper: New York Times reports record new subscriptions

Sara Fischer
19 hours ago - Economy & Business

"Mulan" will head to Disney+, home to more than 60 million subscribers

An outdoor ad for Disney's "Mulan" in Hollywood, California. Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images

Disney announced Tuesday that its most highly-anticipated blockbuster of the year, the live-action remake of "Mulan," is heading to Disney+ on Sept. 4 for consumers to purchase for a premium access fee of $29.99. The movie's theatrical debut had previously been delayed four times.

Why it matters: It's a huge blow to movie exhibitors across the country that were relying on the Disney hit to come exclusively to theaters for at least a few months before being made available to consumers at home via streaming.

Alexi McCammond
Alexi McCammondHans Nichols
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden launches $280 million ad push

Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign is launching a $280 million TV and digital ad campaign heading into the fall, targeting 15 states with a message — delivered directly from Biden — about the coronavirus pandemic and the economy.

Why it matters: The size of the buy, which advisers described on a call with reporters Tuesday night, signals a campaign that isn't worried about burning through cash — and it may force the Trump campaign, or associated super PACs, to increase their spending in response.

Axios
Axios
Updated 10 mins ago - Health

N.Y., N.J. and Conn. to require travelers from 35 states to quarantine

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Travelers from 35 states are now required to quarantine for 14 days when traveling to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, per New York state's health department.

What's new: New York City will set up bridge and tunnel checkpoints to enforce the quarantine order, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, per the Wall Street Journal.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow