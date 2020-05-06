The New York Times said during its earnings report on Wednesday that it saw more than a half-million new subscribers — roughly double the amount of net new subscriptions that it typically sees in any given quarter.

Why it matters: Despite the fact that more people are hungry for news, news companies like The Times are struggling to bring in ad revenue during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Times said that it expects its ad revenue to be down roughly 50% next quarter from the same time last year.

What they're saying: “The Times’s business model, with its growing focus on digital subscription growth and diminishing reliance on advertising, is very well positioned to ride out this storm and thrive in a post-pandemic world," CEO Mark Thompson said in a letter to shareholders.

"We’ve seen historic audience levels and an unprecedented rate of subscriber growth as well as real pressure on advertising revenue."

The big picture: Top media executives have announced layoffs, furloughs and cuts to salaries and benefits as a result of the advertising market collapse.

Our thought bubble: Like a few other media companies that reported earnings recently, The Times still beat on revenue and earnings, suggesting that the majority of the impact that its business will face as a result of the coronavirus will come next quarter.

