NYT reports record new subscriptions, warns of major ad losses

Data: NYT earnings reports; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

The New York Times said during its earnings report on Wednesday that it saw more than a half-million new subscribers — roughly double the amount of net new subscriptions that it typically sees in any given quarter.

Why it matters: Despite the fact that more people are hungry for news, news companies like The Times are struggling to bring in ad revenue during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • The Times said that it expects its ad revenue to be down roughly 50% next quarter from the same time last year.

What they're saying: “The Times’s business model, with its growing focus on digital subscription growth and diminishing reliance on advertising, is very well positioned to ride out this storm and thrive in a post-pandemic world," CEO Mark Thompson said in a letter to shareholders.

  • "We’ve seen historic audience levels and an unprecedented rate of subscriber growth as well as real pressure on advertising revenue."

The big picture: Top media executives have announced layoffs, furloughs and cuts to salaries and benefits as a result of the advertising market collapse.

Our thought bubble: Like a few other media companies that reported earnings recently, The Times still beat on revenue and earnings, suggesting that the majority of the impact that its business will face as a result of the coronavirus will come next quarter.

Disney's stock up slightly after mixed earnings

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Disney's stock whipsawed Tuesday after the entertainment giant reported that it beat Wall Street expectations on revenue, but missed on earnings. Its stock was slightly higher at market close than market open.

Why it matters: Analysts didn't expect this quarter to be impacted by the coronavirus as heavily as they expect next quarter to be. Still, Disney says operating income from its parks division was down 58% from this time last year.

Why the coronavirus tears us apart

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Far from being the unifying force other catastrophes have been, the COVID-19 pandemic is tearing a divided America — and world — further apart.

Why it matters: Thanks to preexisting political and economic divisions and tech and media bubbles that allow us to choose our own reality, we're not experiencing the same pandemic. That bodes ill for our ability to overcome this global disaster, and the ones that will follow.

