1 hour ago - Health

Coronavirus presents existential threat for news media

Sara FischerUrsula Perano

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The coronavirus is forcing major media giants to leverage layoffs and pay cuts in order to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: In the first few weeks of the outbreak in the U.S., local outlets were sounding the alarm over lost advertising revenue from shuttered local businesses. As the crisis continues, big national media companies say they are bracing for the worst.

Driving the news: Top media executives have announced rounds of layoffs and cuts to salaries and benefits, and top executives are forgoing pay in the coming weeks.

  • Gannett employees making above $38,000 a year are facing unpaid furlough for one week each in April, May and June. CEO Paul Bascobert will forgo his salary for the duration. Other Gannett executives will be taking a 25% pay cut.
  • Maven Media, which owns Sports Illustrated and TheStreet, has laid off 9% of its 332-member staff. High-salaried employees will be taking 30% pay cuts. The company has also taken a $12 million line of credit from B. Riley Financial.
  • Disney, the parent company to ABC, ESPN, and other brands, has closed its North American parks to abide by distancing guidelines and has had to delay movie premiers and production. It said Monday that executive chairman Bob Iger will forgo his salary and CEO Bob Chapek will take a 50% pay cut during the crisis.
  • BuzzFeed will be imposing a graduated salary reduction for its employees, with top executives taking a 14-25% cut. The plan will be applied to the "majority of the company" throughout April and May, and will be reevaluated on a monthly basis. CEO Jonah Peretti won't be taking compensation.
  • Vice Media is halting 401K matches and freezing promotions, in addition to enforcing pay cuts for top employees. CEO Nancy Dubuc is taking a 50% pay reduction.
  • GroupNine is pausing 401K matches and non-mandatory merit increases. CEO Ben Lerer is forgoing his salary for six months while other executives are taking a 25% pay cut for the rest of 2020.

Other major outlets have warned of heavy advertising losses. Some have cut distribution.

  • The New York Times said in a government filing in early March that it expects global advertising revenue to be down this quarter due to corporate uncertainty related to the coronavirus.
  • The Los Angeles Times has reportedly cut some of its print sections and has warned that “most” of its advertising has stopped, according to a tweet from Kevin Roderick, the founder, publisher and editor of LA Observed, a local media website.
  • Tampa Bay Times temporarily cut their print publication to only Wednesday and Sunday due to slowed advertising dollars. The paper says they've experienced a "surge in traffic" to their site, but that "those gains are not strong enough to make up for advertising losses." The Times has also announced layoffs.

The big picture: While the recently-passed $2 trillion stimulus bill will provide relief to some news businesses, many in the news industry argue that it's not enough.

  • Some argue that the journalism sector should have its own stimulus package that would offer direct support for newsrooms, which are now deemed by the federal government and many state governments as "essential services."
  • On Monday, the CEO of the News Media Alliance, a trade group that represents thousands of newspaper publishers and the CEO America’s Newspapers, a trade group that represents dozens of central and southern American newspapers, sent letter to President Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi, saying that they needed to begin discussing options for actions the federal government could take to help sustain local news.

Between the lines: For now, relief for the news industry has largely come from the private sector.

  • Facebook said Monday that it is spending $100 million to support news outlets around the world that have been impacted by the coronavirus.
  • Twitter said Tuesday that it's donating $1 million to journalism non-profits.

Go deeper: Coronavirus sends local news into crisis

Go deeper

Sara FischerMargaret Harding McGill

Coronavirus sends local news into crisis

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Dozens of local newsrooms began laying people off this week out of fear that the economic hit of the coronavirus could severely impact their ad revenue.

Why it matters: Local news was already facing dire strains in the United States. The coronavirus and a pending recession could push the industry into near collapse at a time when people need access to local news and information more than ever before.

Go deeperArrowMar 21, 2020 - Technology
Sara FischerMargaret Harding McGill

Media and entertainment industries pleased with coronavirus stimulus

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Nearly every segment of the media and entertainment industry, including movies, television, radio, news outlets and more, says it feels at least somewhat relieved by Congress' $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package that the House is expected to vote on Friday.

Why it matters: The media and entertainment sector is heavily reliant on out-of-home venues, freelancers and in-person staffing. As a result, the industry has been completely upended by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Go deeperArrowMar 26, 2020 - Economy & Business
Sara Fischer

Coronavirus scare hits media, advertising industries

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios 

The New York Times said in a government filing Monday that it expects global advertising revenue to be down this quarter due to corporate uncertainty related to the coronavirus. The news caused shares of other media publishers to dip.

Why it matters: It's the latest example of ways that the coronavirus is impacting business and the economy more broadly. Uncertainty in marketing around retail and consumer packaged goods, which are often linked to Chinese supply chains, as well as travel and entertainment, is hitting the advertising sector particularly hard.

Go deeperArrowMar 2, 2020 - Health