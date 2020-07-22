2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Meredith Kopit Levien named CEO of the New York Times

Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The New York Times announced Wednesday that veteran publishing executive Meredith Kopit Levien, the paper's current COO, will become its next president and CEO, succeeding Mark Thompson, on September 8.

Why it matters: Levien, 49, is credited with turning the Times' business around from being mostly dependent on advertising to now getting most of its money from subscriptions. She's also restructured the business team in recent years to put an increased emphasis on product, data and technology.

  • She will join the Times' board and Thompson will step down as an officer and director of the Times Company. A.G. Sulzberger, the Times' publisher, and Brian McAndrews, the board’s presiding director, led the board’s succession planning committee.
  • In a statement, Sulzberger said that the Times' board "unanimously agreed that Meredith was the perfect leader to drive the next phase of growth and transformation at the Times."
  • "She’s been Mark Thompson’s closest partner over the past seven years and will continue to build on his remarkable legacy," he added.

What she's saying: "It's the honor of a lifetime to lead the New York Times," Levien said in a statement.

  • "I see a big opportunity to expand journalism’s role in the lives of millions more people around the world, and to invest in product and technology innovation that engages our readers and grows our business."
  • Thompson said he's chose this moment to step down "because we have achieved everything I set out to do when I joined the Times Company eight years ago — and because I know that in Meredith, I have an outstanding successor who is ready to lead the company on to its next chapter."

The backdrop: Levien joined the Times in August 2013 as head of advertising after several years at Forbes, where she served as chief revenue officer.

  • She was named executive vice president and chief revenue officer in April 2015, bringing the Times' subscriptions business under her purview.
  • She became COO in June 2017, managing the company's digital product efforts.

The big picture: Levien's impact on the Times to date cannot be overstated, modernizing its advertising business to rely more heavily on creative digital solutions than traditional print ads.

  • She completely transformed the company's business structure to more closely integrate product and data across the business.
  • Beginning at the end of 2018, the company's business structure was broken out into teams that manage "missions" — essentially product objectives and "functions," like product advertising and marketing.
  • She is seen as a champion of women within the company and the industry.

The bottom line: Levien is a celebrated executive inside and outside of the Times.
Everyone in the media industry knew this promotion was coming.

Go deeper

Bob Herman
39 mins ago - Health

HHS buys $2 billion worth of Pfizer's vaccine candidate

Pfizer just got a large federal purchase order. Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Trump administration has agreed to pay Pfizer $1.95 billion for 100 million doses of the experimental coronavirus vaccine the company is developing along with German biotech company BioNTech. The deal also gives the government the right to buy another 500 million doses.

Why it matters: The federal government is betting that Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine will effectively stave off the coronavirus and therefore is worth buying before more definitive clinical trial data come out. The Department of Health and Human Services made a similar deal for Novavax' vaccine.

Dan Primack
47 mins ago - Technology

How ByteDance may try to save TikTok

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The best way to save ByteDance, the world's most valuable tech "unicorn," may be to break up ByteDance.

Driving the news: Some of the Chinese company's U.S. investors are discussing a carve-out of all or part of TikTok, which is under growing geopolitical pressures, according to The Information.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 14,976,453 — Total deaths: 617,297 — Total recoveries — 8,499,299Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as 10 a.m. ET: 3,902,377 — Total deaths: 142,080 — Total recoveries: 1,182,018 — Total tested: 47,224,382Map.
  3. Public health: Quest warns flu season will further hurt testing.
  4. Economy: The economic recovery is reversing — and another stimulus might not be enough to fix it.
  5. Politics: Kevin McCarthy will use fitness trackers to monitor for symptoms while campaigning.
  6. Business: United to require customers to wear masks in airports.
  7. 🎧Podcast: Parents turn to schooling "pods."
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow