Report: The New York Times to acquire Serial Productions

The New York Times has struck a deal to acquire Serial Productions, the maker of the hit true crime podcast "Serial," people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal.

Why it matters: The deal speaks to The Times' commitment to grow its audio footprint. Earlier Wednesday, The Times named COO Meredith Kopit Levien as its new CEO. In an interview with Axios, Levien said the company would continue to expand its audio ambitions.

Details: "Audio has been a very big area of focus and investment for us," Levien told Axios.

  • "The Daily, which has now had over 1 billion downloads, has become a daily habit for so many people," she said.
  • "We've begun to use The Daily as a mechanism to put other audio journalism into the world."
  • Last September, Axios reported that The Daily, on average, garners more than 2 million downloads each day.

By the numbers: The Times' media columnist Ben Smith first broke the news that The Times was eyeing a deal with Serial in March.

  • At the time, he reported that Serial looking to sell at a valuation of $75 million, although The Times is expected to pay less than that.

The big picture: The podcast industry is growing quickly, aided by a slew of recent deals aimed at helping the industry of fledging startups consolidate.

  • For The Times, investments in podcasting have helped the company grow its TV and film business.
  • The Times' TV and film executives told Axios last week that podcasts have helped train reporters to invest in new multi-media projects.

The New York Times announced Wednesday that veteran publishing executive Meredith Kopit Levien, the paper's current COO, will become its next president and CEO, succeeding Mark Thompson, on September 8.

Why it matters: Levien, 49, is credited with turning the Times' business around from being mostly dependent on advertising to now getting most of its money from subscriptions. She's also restructured the business team in recent years to put an increased emphasis on product, data and technology.

President Trump said Wednesday that the reason health experts like Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci no longer attend his coronavirus press briefings is because they brief him on "everything they know as of this point in time" and he passes the information on to the public.

Why it matters: Before they were canceled in April, Trump's daily briefings grew infamous for being rife with misinformation, which his health experts would be forced to carefully contradict.

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 p.m. ET: 15,056,149 — Total deaths: 619,784 — Total recoveries — 8,557,991Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as 6:30 p.m. ET: 3,941,741 — Total deaths: 142,756 — Total recoveries: 1,182,018 — Total tested: 47,224,382Map.
  3. Public health: Patients with severe chronic pain are afraid to seek care — Quest warns flu season will further hurt testing.
  4. Economy: Senate GOP, White House consider side deal to extend unemployment benefitsAnother stimulus may not be enough.
  5. States: Texas governor's net coronavirus approval rating falls 21 points as cases surge — California breaks record with over 12,000 new cases.
