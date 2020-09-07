13 mins ago - Health

New York coronavirus infection rate stays below 1% for a month

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo during a July COVID-19 briefing in New York City. Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced Sunday that the state's coronavirus infection rate has remained below 1% for 30 days and COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped to 410 — the lowest since March 16.

Why it matters: The milestones indicate the state that was once a global coronavirus epicenter is curbing the spread of the virus, even as restrictions eased. "Our actions today determine the rate of infection tomorrow ... I urge everyone to be smart so we don't see a spike in the weeks ahead," said Cuomo, imploring New Yorkers to continue to continue to take precautions against COVID-19. N.Y. reported nine more deaths from coronavirus and 729 new cases Sunday.

Go deeper: 6 states set single-day coronavirus case records last week

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
Updated 11 hours ago - Health

6 states set single-day coronavirus case records last week

Data: Compiled by Axios; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Six states set new highs last week for coronavirus infections recorded in a single day, according to the COVID Tracking Project and state health departments. Kansas surpassed its record set the previous week.

Why it matters: Dramatic single-day increases have become less frequent after a massive spike this summer. But nationwide, cases are no longer dropping as much as they had been for the previous five weeks.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 3 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 a.m. ET: 27,105,151 — Total deaths: 883,342— Total recoveries: 18,138,886Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 a.m. ET: 6,276,421 — Total deaths: 188,941 — Total recoveries: 2,315,995 — Total tests: 82,838,081Map.
  3. Politics: Senate Republicans to vote on skinny bill amid stimulus deadlock
  4. States: New York's coronavirus infection rate stays below 1% for a month
  5. World: India's coronavirus cases surge to second highest in the world
  6. Health: Poll: 65% of voters feel COVID vaccine available this year would be "rushed"  Former FDA chief: Don't expect widely-available coronavirus vaccine in 2020.
  7. Entertainment: Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" brings in $20.2 million at U.S. box office in first pandemic-era blockbuster debut.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
14 hours ago - Health

Scott Gottlieb: Don't expect widely available coronavirus vaccine in 2020

The coronavirus may "spread more aggressively" in the winter, leading to a spike in cases in those months, former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb told CBS News' "Face the Nation" on Sunday.

What he's saying: "In the wintertime, you see respiratory pathogens spread more aggressively, in part because people are indoors more, they're in congregate settings," Gottlieb said.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow