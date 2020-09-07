New York coronavirus infection rate stays below 1% for a month

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced Sunday that the state's coronavirus infection rate has remained below 1% for 30 days and COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped to 410 — the lowest since March 16.

Why it matters: The milestones indicate the state that was once a global coronavirus epicenter is curbing the spread of the virus, even as restrictions eased. "Our actions today determine the rate of infection tomorrow ... I urge everyone to be smart so we don't see a spike in the weeks ahead," said Cuomo, imploring New Yorkers to continue to continue to take precautions against COVID-19. N.Y. reported nine more deaths from coronavirus and 729 new cases Sunday.

