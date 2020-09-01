NYC pushes back school reopenings 10 days amid threat of teachers' strike

New York City is delaying the reopening of its schools by 10 days, Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) announced Tuesday, as part of a deal to avert a teachers' strike.

Why it matters: The deal comes after the unions, representing teachers, staff and administrators in the country's largest school district, demanded more time for schools to adequately prepare for in-person learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Teachers' concerns included a lack of PPE and the air ventilation of aging school buildings.

Details: A hybrid reopening, with some students attending in-person classes, was slated for Sept. 10.

But now, the city's 1.1 million students will not begin in-person instruction until Sept. 21 under a blended learning plan, which will also include remote classes.

Some students, meanwhile, will begin remote learning on Sept. 16.

Between the lines: De Blasio had been pushing to re-open schools, arguing low-income students need in-person learning due to limited digital access.