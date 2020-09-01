22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

NYC pushes back school reopenings 10 days amid threat of teachers' strike

New York City is delaying the reopening of its schools by 10 days, Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) announced Tuesday, as part of a deal to avert a teachers' strike.

Why it matters: The deal comes after the unions, representing teachers, staff and administrators in the country's largest school district, demanded more time for schools to adequately prepare for in-person learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Teachers' concerns included a lack of PPE and the air ventilation of aging school buildings.

Details: A hybrid reopening, with some students attending in-person classes, was slated for Sept. 10.

  • But now, the city's 1.1 million students will not begin in-person instruction until Sept. 21 under a blended learning plan, which will also include remote classes.
  • Some students, meanwhile, will begin remote learning on Sept. 16.

Between the lines: De Blasio had been pushing to re-open schools, arguing low-income students need in-person learning due to limited digital access.

7 mins ago - Technology

Apple, Google to allow coronavirus exposure notifications without app

Apple and Google are expanding their digital coronavirus exposure notification system to notify people so that it can notify people without their regional health authority needing to create a separate app, potentially expanding the adoption of the technology.

Why it matters: The companies say 25 U.S. states and territories are exploring digital contact tracing options. Just six have already launched apps.

1 hour ago - Economy & Business

DoorDash CEO Tony Xu on the employee vs. independent contractor debate

Restaurant delivery company DoorDash is expected to be part of the post-Labor Day IPO rush, having filed confidential registration documents back in February. But it's also facing an existential threat to its business model, and needs to quickly come up with some better rhetorical defenses.

Driving the news: My interview with DoorDash co-founder and CEO Tony Xu was shown Monday night on "Axios on HBO," with a heavy focus on the employee vs. independent contractor debate. At best, he held his cards close to his chest. At worst, he whistled past the graveyard.

4 hours ago - Sports

The fleeting facade of amateurism in college sports

If football and men's basketball players at Power 5 colleges were paid under collective bargaining agreements like their professional peers in the NFL and NBA, they would earn annual salaries of $360,000 and $500,000, respectively.

Driving the news: That's according to a new study released by the National Bureau of Economic Research, which also estimates that high-profile athletes like quarterbacks ($2.4 million per year on average) and every starting player on a basketball team (between $800,000 and $1.2 million per year) would earn significantly more.

