1 hour ago - Health

New York reports more coronavirus cases than Spain, Italy

Orion Rummler

A temporary field hospital for COVID-19 patients under construction at the USTA Billie Jean King national tennis center in Queens, New York City on April 8. Photo: Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images

New York state, the epicenter of the coronavirus in the U.S., has reported more cases of the virus than the most-affected countries in Europe as of Wednesday, per data from the state and Johns Hopkins.

Why it matters: New York again broke its record on Wednesday for its highest death toll in a single day, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. But, hospitalizations are going down as the "curve" of coronavirus spread flattens, he said.

By the numbers: New York state has reported 149,316 cases as of Wednesday, while Spain has reported 148,200 and Italy has reported 139,422.

What he's saying: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday the number of deaths would continue to rise "as those hospitalized for a longer period of time pass away." But he said there's "no doubt that we are now bending the curve and there's no doubt that we can't stop doing what we're doing."

  • "It's not a time to get complacent. It's not a time to do anything different than we've been doing," he said.
  • "Remember what happened in Italy when the entire health care system became overrun. So we have to remain diligent, we have to remain disciplined going forward. There's no doubt that we are now bending the curve and there's no doubt that we can't stop doing what we're doing."

Go deeper: U.S. coronavirus updates

Go deeper

Axios

World coronavirus updates: Global cases exceed 1.5 million

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

World Health Organization’s Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday that countries should put politics aside "if you don’t want to have many more body bags.”

The big picture: COVID-19 has killed over 87,000 people and infected 1.5 million globally as of Wednesday, per Johns Hopkins data. Global recoveries have surpassed 317,800. Spain has reported the most cases outside the U.S. (more than 146,600), while Italy has reported the most deaths (over 17,600). Half the planet's population is on lockdown.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 5 hours ago - Health
Marisa Fernandez

More states issue stay-at-home orders as coronavirus crisis escalates

Data: Axios reporting; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

South Carolina's Republican Gov. Henry McMaster issued a statewide "home or work" order Monday, with exceptions for family visits, exercise or trips to obtain essential goods.

The big picture: In a matter of weeks, the number of states that issued orders nearly quadrupled, affecting more than 300 million Americans.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Apr 6, 2020 - Health
Marisa Fernandez

Cuomo projects plateau in hospitalizations as coronavirus deaths surge

As the New York death toll surged to its highest one-day total on Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo projected that the state is reaching a plateau in coronavirus hospitalizations due to strict social distancing measures.

The big picture: Daily ICU admissions, intubations and the three-day hospitalization rate have all decreased, Cuomo said Tuesday. The daily death toll jumped to 731, totaling 5,489 — the "largest single-day increase" — but Cuomo cautioned that number of deaths is a "lagging indicator" due to the length that most critical patients are in the hospital for.

Go deeperArrowApr 7, 2020 - Health