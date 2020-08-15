New York will allow museums, gyms and bowling alleys across the state to reopen with capacity restrictions, mandated face coverings and social distancing requirements starting August 24, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced.

Why it matters: The decision marks a significant turning point for the state, which was seen as the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the spring. Since, case levels have steadily declined following intense social distancing and lockdown measures.

By the numbers: Bowling alleys will be capped at 50% capacity, with one lane designated per group.

Museums will be capped at 25%, while detailed guidance for gyms is yet to be released.

Of note: Some parts of New York — mainly upstate — have already reopened a number of these businesses.