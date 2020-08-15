1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

New York to reopen museums, gyms, bowling alleys

Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

New York will allow museums, gyms and bowling alleys across the state to reopen with capacity restrictions, mandated face coverings and social distancing requirements starting August 24, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced.

Why it matters: The decision marks a significant turning point for the state, which was seen as the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the spring. Since, case levels have steadily declined following intense social distancing and lockdown measures.

By the numbers: Bowling alleys will be capped at 50% capacity, with one lane designated per group.

  • Museums will be capped at 25%, while detailed guidance for gyms is yet to be released.

Of note: Some parts of New York — mainly upstate — have already reopened a number of these businesses.

  • New York City remained under separate guidance until now and will continue to prohibit indoor dining — the only city in the state still facing that restriction.

Go deeper

Marisa Fernandez
19 hours ago - Health

CDC: Those who recover from COVID-19 have 3-month window for safe mingling

Test tubes with blood samples of donors that have developed antibodies against the coronavirus. Photo: Robin Utrecht/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance Friday evening suggesting that those who test positive for COVID-19 and recover "do not need to quarantine or get tested again for up to 3 months as long as they do not develop symptoms again."

What they're saying: "...this science does not imply a person is immune to reinfection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in the 3 months following infection. The latest data simply suggests that retesting someone in the 3 months following initial infection is not necessary unless that person is exhibiting the symptoms of COVID-19 and the symptoms cannot be associated with another illness."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
17 hours ago - Health

California passes 600,000 confirmed coronavirus cases

A healthcare worker in Los Angeles handling a coronavirus test on. Aug 11. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

California reported almost 8,000 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the state's tally to more than 600,000 since the pandemic began, according to the state's Department of Public Health.

Why it matters: California is the first state to surpass the 600,000-case milestone. It also reported 188 deaths associated with the virus on Friday, bumping its total to almost 11,000 — the third-highest death toll in the U.S. behind New York and New Jersey, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated Aug 11, 2020 - Health

New Zealand reports first local coronavirus cases for 102 days

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern after a press conference at Parliament on July 22 in Wellington, New Zealand. Photo: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Auckland is locking down and the rest of New Zealand faces lesser restrictions for 72 hours after four members of the same family tested positive for COVID-19, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Tuesday.

Why it matters: It's the first cases not in managed isolation for 102 days, Ardern said at a news briefing.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow