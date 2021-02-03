Netflix leads 2021 Golden Globe nominations in film and TV

Netflix has dominated the 2021 Golden Globes, with 35% of all nominations. Its hit shows "The Crown" and "Mank" lead the contenders list.

Why it matters: The nominations speak to Netflix's growing power and prominence in Hollywood. Streaming companies in general have started to dominate entertainment, putting traditional Hollywood studios and TV networks on notice.

Details: Netlix earned 42 nominations, with 22 in film — including "Mank" (six nods) and "The Trial of the Chicago 7" (five nods), both nominated for Best Drama — and 20 in television — "The Crown" leads with six nods.

Amazon Studios was the second most-nominated film distributor with 10 total nominations. The studio's "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" received seven nods.

A slew of traditional studios each received five film nominations, including Focus Features, Searchlight Pictures, Sony Pictures Classics and Disney.

HBO came in second for television with seven total nominations. Its streaming service, HBO Max, received two nominations for "The Flight Attendant."

Hulu came in third with six TV nominations for its shows, including "Normal People" and "The Great."

Be smart: Nominations don't necessarily mean Netflix will sweep. Netflix led Golden Globes nominations for 2020 but was largely beaten out by traditional content companies last year.

The big picture: Nominations are coming out a little later this year due to the pandemic.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association postponed the event from early January to Feb. 28, as the virus has upended Hollywood's typical production and distribution schedule.

The Oscars have also been pushed by two months due to the pandemic.

What to watch: Hollywood is under increased pressure to address diversity in light of the #MeToo and #BlackLivesMatter movements. The industry has traditionally fallen behind in elevating new voices. This year, the Golden Globes have made history by nominating a record number of females for best director.

