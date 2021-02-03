Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Netflix leads 2021 Golden Globe nominations in film and TV

British actress Olivia Colman shows off her 2020 Golden Globe for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth in "The Crown." The Netflix drama picked up six nominations this year. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Netflix has dominated the 2021 Golden Globes, with 35% of all nominations. Its hit shows "The Crown" and "Mank" lead the contenders list.

Why it matters: The nominations speak to Netflix's growing power and prominence in Hollywood. Streaming companies in general have started to dominate entertainment, putting traditional Hollywood studios and TV networks on notice.

Details: Netlix earned 42 nominations, with 22 in film — including "Mank" (six nods) and "The Trial of the Chicago 7" (five nods), both nominated for Best Drama — and 20 in television — "The Crown" leads with six nods.

  • Amazon Studios was the second most-nominated film distributor with 10 total nominations. The studio's "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" received seven nods.
  • A slew of traditional studios each received five film nominations, including Focus Features, Searchlight Pictures, Sony Pictures Classics and Disney.
  • HBO came in second for television with seven total nominations. Its streaming service, HBO Max, received two nominations for "The Flight Attendant."
  • Hulu came in third with six TV nominations for its shows, including "Normal People" and "The Great."

Be smart: Nominations don't necessarily mean Netflix will sweep. Netflix led Golden Globes nominations for 2020 but was largely beaten out by traditional content companies last year.

The big picture: Nominations are coming out a little later this year due to the pandemic.

  • The Hollywood Foreign Press Association postponed the event from early January to Feb. 28, as the virus has upended Hollywood's typical production and distribution schedule.
  • The Oscars have also been pushed by two months due to the pandemic.

What to watch: Hollywood is under increased pressure to address diversity in light of the #MeToo and #BlackLivesMatter movements. The industry has traditionally fallen behind in elevating new voices. This year, the Golden Globes have made history by nominating a record number of females for best director.

Flashback: Netflix leads 2020 Golden Globe nominations for TV and film

Go deeper

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
Feb 2, 2021 - Economy & Business

Pandemic puts Peak TV on pause

Reproduced from an FX Networks Research report; Chart: Axios Visuals

The number of new original scripted series finally declined last year, after growing steadily for the past decade to over 500 new shows in 2019.

Why it matters: Pandemic-related production delays forced many TV networks and streamers to rely more heavily on unscripted series, like reality shows and animation, as well as licensing shows from foreign networks for U.S. audiences.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
5 mins ago - World

Blinken wants Iran team with range of views on nuclear deal

Malley (L) in negotiations with the Iranians in Vienna in 2015. Photo: Siamek Ebrahimi/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Secretary of State Tony Blinken has asked newly appointed Iran envoy Rob Malley to form a negotiating team made up of diplomats and experts with a range of views on the path forward with Iran, U.S. officials tell me.

Why it matters: Those instructions indicate the Biden administration is attempting to avoid groupthink when drafting its policies on Iran, while also signaling to critics that a diversity of views will be taken into consideration.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Kadia Goba
35 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Impeachment manager fleshes out case against Trump

Rep. Jamie Raskin as House managers delivered their impeachment article. Photo: Melina Mara/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The Democrats' lead impeachment manager said Wednesday former President Trump's role in inciting the Capitol siege was the "worst presidential offense in the history of the republic," and the evidence against him is "airtight."

Why it matters: While Democrats say there is a direct cause and effect between Trump addressing a crowd of supporters that later broke into the Capitol on Jan. 6, some Republicans have fallen back on procedural defenses. The impeachment managers hope specific, graphic and voluminous evidence will create public pressure to convict the former president.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow