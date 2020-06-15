2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Academy delays 2021 Oscars by two months due to coronavirus

The 2020 Oscars in February. Photo: Al Seib / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC Television announced on Monday that the 93rd Oscars awards will be postponed from Feb. 21, 2021, to April 25, 2021, as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: The delay comes as much of the film industry has been forced to put movie production and debuts on hold as a result of social distancing restrictions implemented all over the world.

  • The Academy has subsequently extended its eligibility window for films from Dec. 31, 2020, to Feb. 28, 2021, to accommodate delays in production.
  • "Our hope, in extending the eligibility period and our Awards date, is to provide the flexibility filmmakers need to finish and release their films without being penalized for something beyond anyone's control," Academy President David Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson said in a statement.

Worth noting: It's unclear whether next April's ceremony, which will take place more than a year after the pandemic was formally declared, will involve the traditional red carpet and live audience.

Films vying for Oscars must meet diversity qualifications, Academy says

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Friday that it is working to ensure that films eligible for Oscars meet an array of diversity and inclusion requirements.

Why it matters: The move marks a major step toward making Hollywood accountable for diverse representation among its ranks.

Trump claims Bolton will have "very strong criminal problem" if he publishes book

President Trump told reporters Monday that his former national security adviser John Bolton will have a "very strong criminal problem" if he proceeds with publishing his tell-all book on June 23, calling it "highly inappropriate" and claiming: “I will consider every conversation with me as president to be highly classified."

Why it matters: The memoir by Bolton, a prolific note taker, is expected to shed light on alleged misconduct by Trump related to his dealings with foreign countries. ABC News reported Monday that the administration is planning to file a lawsuit this week seeking an injunction in federal court to block the book from publishing.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 7,966,770 — Total deaths: 434,536 — Total recoveries — 3,811,512Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 2,103,750 — Total deaths: 115,896 — Total recoveries: 561,816 — Total tested: 23,535,104Map.
  3. 2020 election: Trump campaign says all rally attendants will be provided with masks.
  4. States: West Virginia reports cluster of 28 coronavirus cases tied to church.
  5. Public health: FDA ends emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine.
