Academy delays 2021 Oscars by two months due to coronavirus

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC Television announced on Monday that the 93rd Oscars awards will be postponed from Feb. 21, 2021, to April 25, 2021, as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: The delay comes as much of the film industry has been forced to put movie production and debuts on hold as a result of social distancing restrictions implemented all over the world.

The Academy has subsequently extended its eligibility window for films from Dec. 31, 2020, to Feb. 28, 2021, to accommodate delays in production.

"Our hope, in extending the eligibility period and our Awards date, is to provide the flexibility filmmakers need to finish and release their films without being penalized for something beyond anyone's control," Academy President David Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson said in a statement.

Worth noting: It's unclear whether next April's ceremony, which will take place more than a year after the pandemic was formally declared, will involve the traditional red carpet and live audience.

Go deeper: Films vying for Oscars must meet diversity qualifications, Academy says