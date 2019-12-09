Netflix leads Golden Globe nominations for TV and film

Nominations by the numbers, per Deadline:

TV:

Streamers collectively brought in 30 nominations. Netflix picked up 17 nominations in total, including for shows like "The Crown" and "The Politician." Apple TV+ picked up three nominations for its new hit series "The Morning Show." Hulu took home five nominations for shows including "Catch 22." Amazon Prime received nominations for shows like "Fleabag" and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

Premium cable networks, like Showtime and HBO, followed with 15 nominations for shows like "Chernobyl," "Barry" and "The Loudest Voice."

Basic cable networks like FX Networks and BBC America picked up seven nominations for shows like "Fosse/Verdon" and "Killing Eve."

No broadcast networks received any nominations.

Streamers collectively brought in the most nominations, led primarily by Netflix, which was nominated 17 times for its hits like "The Irishman," "Marriage Story" and "The Two Popes." "Marriage Story" received six nominations, the most of any film and one more than "The Irishman." This year marked the first time Netflix was nominated for best picture.

Traditional Hollywood studios brought in a few nominations, but were beat collectively by Netflix. In total, Sony brought in eight nominations while Disney brought in six. Sony's "Once Upon a Time In Hollywood" and Warner Bros.' "Joker" each earned four nominations.

The big picture: The convergence of technology and entertainment has caused some drama over the past year. While some of Hollywood's old guard have pushed back against the franchising of action films and the greater digitization of movies in today's cinema landscape, others, primarily actors, welcome the change.

Earlier this year, Steven Spielberg suggested a rules change that would disqualify movies from Oscars consideration that debut on streaming services or only appear in a short theatrical window. The Justice Department warned that such restrictions could be seen as anti-competitive.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences ultimately voted to allow streaming services to be eligible for Academy Award nominations, even if their movies mostly live on the small screen.

Critics were also frustrated that no female directors were nominated for this year's Golden Globes. Only five women have ever been nominated for best director.

The bottom line: It's notable that broadcast networks were shut out of this year's television nominations and that Netflix beat every traditional studio in total nominations. Those two stats signify the changing face of entertainment, with technology companies emerging as key players.

