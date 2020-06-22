9 mins ago - Economy & Business

Golden Globes postponed until February due to coronavirus

Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said Monday it will push back the 78th annual Golden Globe awards to Feb. 28, the original date for the Oscars, due to uncertainty in TV and movie production stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

The big picture: The Golden Globes are typically held on the first Sunday of January, kicking off Hollywood's awards season. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC last week decided to also delay the Oscars by two months due to the pandemic.

Why it matters, per Axios media reporter Sara Fischer: The virus has upended Hollywood's typical production and distribution schedule.

  • Dozens of movies have been put on hold due to paused production.
  • Many studios have chosen to withhold films from their original theater debut dates, as most theaters in America have remained closed over the past three months.

What's next: The association said it "will provide further guidance around eligibility, voting period, and revised nominations announcement timing in the coming weeks." The show next year will be hosted by comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler and will air on NBC.

Fadel Allassan
14 mins ago - World

Pelosi condemns Trump for holding off on China sanctions for trade deal

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Monday condemned President Trump for undermining the United States' moral authority after he told Axios in an interview that he delayed imposing sanctions against Chinese officials to facilitate a trade deal with Beijing.

Driving the news: Asked why he held off on imposing Treasury sanctions against Chinese officials involved with mass detention camps for Uighurs and other Muslim minorities, Trump told Axios: "Well, we were in the middle of a major trade deal."

Marisa Fernandez
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he would only meet Maduro to discuss "peaceful exit from power"

Photo: Pete Marovich/Getty Images

President Trump tweeted Monday that he would only meet with Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro "to discuss one thing: a peaceful exit from power."

Why it matters: The president's comments represent a backtrack from his interview with Axios' Jonathan Swan last week, where he set no such precondition for a Maduro meeting and suggested he's had second thoughts about his decision to recognize Juan Guaidó as the country's legitimate leader.

Kendall Baker
5 hours ago - Sports

The longest professional sports drought since 1918

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Today marks 103 days since the last MLB, NBA, NFL or NHL game — the longest such drought since the fall of 1918, when the World Series was held in September amid WWI and the Spanish flu.

The big picture: Of course, there was no NFL or NBA back then, and the NHL had only been around for a year, so there wasn't nearly as much to miss. Television hadn't been invented, either, so unless your ancestors lived down the street from Ebbets Field, they probably didn't miss the Dodgers games.

