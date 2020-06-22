Golden Globes postponed until February due to coronavirus

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said Monday it will push back the 78th annual Golden Globe awards to Feb. 28, the original date for the Oscars, due to uncertainty in TV and movie production stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

The big picture: The Golden Globes are typically held on the first Sunday of January, kicking off Hollywood's awards season. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC last week decided to also delay the Oscars by two months due to the pandemic.

Why it matters, per Axios media reporter Sara Fischer: The virus has upended Hollywood's typical production and distribution schedule.

Dozens of movies have been put on hold due to paused production.

Many studios have chosen to withhold films from their original theater debut dates, as most theaters in America have remained closed over the past three months.

What's next: The association said it "will provide further guidance around eligibility, voting period, and revised nominations announcement timing in the coming weeks." The show next year will be hosted by comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler and will air on NBC.