Updated 48 mins ago - Sports

Naomi Osaka wears Breonna Taylor mask at U.S. Open

Tennis star Naomi Osaka said Monday night after wearing a face covering bearing the name "Breonna Taylor" during her win over fellow Japanese player Misaki Doi that she plans to wear more masks with other names during the U.S. Open this tournament.

What she's saying: "I have seven," Osaka said after the match. "It's quite sad that seven masks isn’t enough for the amount of names. So hopefully I’ll get to the final and you can see all of them."

Of note: Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron (R) said Sunday his office had not decided whether to charge the officers involved in the March 13 fatal shooting of Taylor in Louisville. She was shot at least eight times while sleeping after officers investigating men they believed to be selling drugs nearby entered her home. Her death sparked protests in the city and across the U.S.

The big picture: Osaka withdrew from her semi-final match at the Western & Southern Open last week following the shooting of Jacob Blake to protest racial injustice and police brutality, causing the tournament to pause all games.

  • "[B]efore I am an athlete, I am a black woman. And as a black woman I feel as though there are much more important matters at hand that need immediate attention, rather than watching me play tennis," she said in a Twitter post explaining her decision.
  • "I don't expect anything drastic to happen with me not playing, but if I can get a conversation started in a majority white sport I consider that a step in the right direction. Watching the continued genocide of Black people at the hand of the police is honestly making me sick to my stomach."

Background:The 22-year-old who was born in Osaka, Japan, to a Japanese mother and a Haitian father and moved to the U.S. when she was three years old. Osaka announced last year she was relinquishing her U.S. citizenship to represent Japan in tennis.

Go deeper: More sports leagues join Black Lives Matter protests

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more details on Osaka's stand against racism and further context.

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan
Aug 30, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Kentucky AG says he has received ballistics report in Breonna Taylor probe

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron (R) said Sunday his office has not decided whether it will charge the officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, five months after the incident occurred, because it is conducting a "thorough and fair investigation."

What's new: Cameron told CBS News' "Face the Nation" that his office had received a ballistics report this week — a "critical component" of the probe that he previously implied had stalled the investigation, which the state took on in May.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jeff Tracy
17 hours ago - Sports

Many of the world's top tennis players are skipping this year's U.S. Open

Table: Axios Visuals

New York's Billie Jean King National Tennis Center was transformed into a field hospital for coronavirus overflow in April. Today, it welcomes the 128 participants of the 140th U.S. Open.

Yes, but: It won't welcome any of the 30,000 daily fans it normally draws, with strict safety protocols barring entry for any non-essential personnel.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated Aug 30, 2020 - Politics & Policy

1 killed in Portland amid clashes between Trump supporters and counterprotesters

A Portland police officer ties a police line around the scene of a fatal shooting near a pro-Trump rally in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday night. Photo: Nathan Howard/Getty Images

A man wearing a hat featuring a symbol of far-right group Patriot Prayer was fatally shot during clashes between supporters of President Trump and anti-racism protesters in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday night, per multiple reports.

Details: It wasn't immediately clear if the death was connected to skirmishes that erupted after some 1,000 Trump supporters rallied in the city, the Oregonian notes. The Portland Police Bureau said in a statement they had opened a homicide investigation into the shooting, which happened at 8:46pm.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow