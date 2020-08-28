32 mins ago - Sports

More sports leagues join Black Lives Matter protests

An empty Oracle Park in San Francisco. Photo: Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The sports walk-out first started by NBA players after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., continued through Thursday, with even more leagues joining the historic strike.

  • NBA: All three playoff games were postponed for the second straight day, but players met and voted to resume the season by this weekend, likely on Saturday.
  • WNBA: The league postponed its full slate of games again, but also plan to resume the season.
  • NFL: The Titans and eight other teams (Bears, Broncos, Cardinals, Chargers, Colts, Jets, Packers, Washington) canceled practice, and the Giants are considering sitting out a game.
  • MLB: Seven games were postponed as players opted again to sit out: Nationals vs. Phillies, Rangers vs. A's, Tigers vs. Twins, Red Sox vs. Blue Jays, Diamondbacks vs. Rockies, Orioles vs. Rays and Mets vs. Marlins.
  • NHL: After playing on Wednesday, the NHL postponed Thursday and Friday's playoff games, but plans to resume Saturday.
  • Tennis: The Western & Southern Open paused all matches following Naomi Osaka's decision to sit out her semifinal match. Play resumes Friday, with Osaka facing off against Elise Mertens.

Kendall Baker
Aug 27, 2020 - Sports

The day sports stopped

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The most historic day in sports activism history began in an empty gym.

What happened: The Milwaukee Bucks chose not to take the floor for Game 5 against the Magic, which led to all three NBA games being postponed — and most of the sports world following suit.

Rashaan Ayesh
20 hours ago - Sports

NBA players decide to resume playoffs after boycott

Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

NBA players will resume the playoffs, perhaps as soon as Friday, after boycotting Wednesday night's games in a stand for racial justice spurred by the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, ESPN reports.

Why it matters: The Milwaukee Bucks' historic decision to sit out their game set off a chain of events across professional sports, with games postponed across the WNBA, MLB and MLS.

Jacob Knutson
15 hours ago - Sports

NHL postpones 4 playoff games in protest of Jacob Blake shooting

Photo: Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

The National Hockey League postponed four Stanley Cup playoff games scheduled for Thursday and Friday after players on all eight remaining teams decided not to play in response to the Aug. 23 police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Why it matters: The NHL drew criticism for not joining the NBA, WNBA, MLS and some MLB teams in suspending competitions or practices on Wednesday, before the player-led Hockey Diversity Alliance asked the NHL to push pause on games Thursday.

