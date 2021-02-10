Sign up for our daily briefing

U.N. calls out "use of disproportionate force" in Myanmar as police crack down

Police fire water cannons at protesters as they demonstrate against the military coup in Myanmar's capital Naypyidaw. Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images

The United Nations on Tuesday stressed the organization's concern over "the use of disproportionate force" against anti-coup demonstrators in Myanmar.

Why it matters: Tens of thousands of people have rallied in cities across the country and around the world to protest Myanmar's military regime, which seized power Feb. 1 and detained elected officials including leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

What they're saying: "According to reports from Nay Pyi Taw, Mandalay and other cities, numerous demonstrators have been injured, some of them seriously, by security forces in connection with the current protests across the country," the U.N. said in a statement issued Tuesday.

  • "I call on the security forces to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms, including the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression," said Ola Almgren, the U.N.'s resident coordinator and humanitarian coordinator in Myanmar.
  • The U.N.'s Human Rights Council will meet Friday to discuss the crisis.

The state of play: Tuesday was the fifth consecutive day of mass anti-coup demonstrations.

  • Social media posts show riot police thrashing with batons, using water cannons and shooting rubber bullets into crowds, according to AP.
  • Police arrested more than two dozen protesters for defying a ban on large gatherings.
  • A doctor said one woman was unlikely to survive a gunshot wound to the head, while three others were treated for injuries from suspected rubber bullets in the capital Naypyidaw, per Reuters.
  • State television also reported injuries to police — its first acknowledgment of the nationwide protests.
    • The station aired a statement from the Ministry of Information, which warned that it would take legal action "to prevent acts that are violating state stability, public safety and the rule of law."

The big picture: This week's protests are the largest since 2007's "Saffron Revolution," which led to democratic reforms in the country.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 20 hours ago - World

Myanmar police arrest protesters defying ban on gatherings

Myanmar police fire water cannon at protesters as they continue to demonstrate on Feb. 9 in the capital Naypyidaw. Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images

Myanmar police on Tuesday arrested over two dozen protesters who defied a ban on large gatherings and fired water cannons during a fourth straight day of huge anti-coup demonstrations, per Reuters.

Why it matters: This week's protests, triggered by the army seizing power and detaining elected officials including leader Aung San Suu Kyi last week, are the biggest since 2007's "Saffron Revolution" that led to democratic reforms in the country.

Go deeper
Lachlan Markay
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Ben Carson builds out his political operation

Ben Carson. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Ben Carson's former presidential campaign committee has been converted into a new political group that already has hundreds of thousands of dollars in the bank.

Why it matters: Carson managed to serve four years as President Trump's secretary of Housing and Urban Development with minimal controversy. He announced a new think tank last week, and now the PAC formed from the remains of his 2016 political outfit is another indication he'll be staying engaged in GOP politics.

Go deeper
Lachlan Markay
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's shadow diplomats sweep back to power

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Members of President Biden's foreign policy brain trust are shifting back into the highest levels of government after spending the Trump era working together in many of the same powerful policy groups and lucrative business ventures.

Why it matters: The overlap points to a more coherent ideological approach to foreign policy than was evident in President Trump's notoriously fractious State Department. But there are some notable liabilities as well.

Go deeper

