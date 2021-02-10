Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Stay on top of the latest market trends
Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Police fire water cannons at protesters as they demonstrate against the military coup in Myanmar's capital Naypyidaw. Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images
The United Nations on Tuesday stressed the organization's concern over "the use of disproportionate force" against anti-coup demonstrators in Myanmar.
Why it matters: Tens of thousands of people have rallied in cities across the country and around the world to protest Myanmar's military regime, which seized power Feb. 1 and detained elected officials including leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
What they're saying: "According to reports from Nay Pyi Taw, Mandalay and other cities, numerous demonstrators have been injured, some of them seriously, by security forces in connection with the current protests across the country," the U.N. said in a statement issued Tuesday.
- "I call on the security forces to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms, including the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression," said Ola Almgren, the U.N.'s resident coordinator and humanitarian coordinator in Myanmar.
- The U.N.'s Human Rights Council will meet Friday to discuss the crisis.
The state of play: Tuesday was the fifth consecutive day of mass anti-coup demonstrations.
- Social media posts show riot police thrashing with batons, using water cannons and shooting rubber bullets into crowds, according to AP.
- Police arrested more than two dozen protesters for defying a ban on large gatherings.
- A doctor said one woman was unlikely to survive a gunshot wound to the head, while three others were treated for injuries from suspected rubber bullets in the capital Naypyidaw, per Reuters.
- State television also reported injuries to police — its first acknowledgment of the nationwide protests.
- The station aired a statement from the Ministry of Information, which warned that it would take legal action "to prevent acts that are violating state stability, public safety and the rule of law."
The big picture: This week's protests are the largest since 2007's "Saffron Revolution," which led to democratic reforms in the country.