In photos: Myanmar protesters hold massive rally despite internet ban

A protester holds up a sign calling for the release of detained Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon Feb. 7. Photo: Ye Aung Thu/AFP via Getty Images

Tens of thousands of protesters turned out in cities across Myanmar Sunday for a second day of demonstrations against the military coup despite the internet being shut down, per Reuters.

The big picture: Myanmar's army declared a one-year state of emergency after seizing power and detaining leader Aung San Suu Kyi last Monday. Monitoring group NetBlocks Internet Observatory said a nationwide internet blackout that began Saturday was continuing.

A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.
A protester at a barricade hands a rose to a police officer during the Feb. 7 Yangon rally. Reuters reports that many people demonstrators hit pots and drums "even as power cuts affected many districts of the city." Photo: Ye Aung Thu/AFP via Getty Images
Protesters march in Yangon Feb. 7. While Suu Kyi's international standing has been damaged by her coming to the defense of the military's brutal crackdown on Myanmar's Rohingya Muslims, she remains popular in Myanmar. Photo: Ye Aung Thu/AFP via Getty Images
Yangon riot police block a street during the Feb. 7 demonstration. Two water cannon trucks have been parked near Yangon University, where many have been rallying, as riot police blocked a university entrance, AP notes. Photo: Ye Aung Thu/AFP via Getty Images
Protesters hold placards and flowers during the Yangon demonstration on Feb. 7. Photo: Ye Aung Thu/AFP via Getty Images
Protesters hold up the three finger salute and placards on Feb. 7. Photo: Ye Aung Thu/AFP via Getty Images
Protesters march through the streets of Yangon Feb. 7. Photo: Ye Aung/AFP via Getty Images

