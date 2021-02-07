Tens of thousands of protesters turned out in cities across Myanmar Sunday for a second day of demonstrations against the military coup despite the internet being shut down, per Reuters.

The big picture: Myanmar's army declared a one-year state of emergency after seizing power and detaining leader Aung San Suu Kyi last Monday. Monitoring group NetBlocks Internet Observatory said a nationwide internet blackout that began Saturday was continuing.

A protester at a barricade hands a rose to a police officer during the Feb. 7 Yangon rally. Reuters reports that many people demonstrators hit pots and drums "even as power cuts affected many districts of the city." Photo: Ye Aung Thu/AFP via Getty Images

Protesters march in Yangon Feb. 7. While Suu Kyi's international standing has been damaged by her coming to the defense of the military's brutal crackdown on Myanmar's Rohingya Muslims, she remains popular in Myanmar. Photo: Ye Aung Thu/AFP via Getty Images

Yangon riot police block a street during the Feb. 7 demonstration. Two water cannon trucks have been parked near Yangon University, where many have been rallying, as riot police blocked a university entrance, AP notes. Photo: Ye Aung Thu/AFP via Getty Images

Protesters hold placards and flowers during the Yangon demonstration on Feb. 7. Photo: Ye Aung Thu/AFP via Getty Images

Protesters hold up the three finger salute and placards on Feb. 7. Photo: Ye Aung Thu/AFP via Getty Images

Protesters march through the streets of Yangon Feb. 7. Photo: Ye Aung/AFP via Getty Images

