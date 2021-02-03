Sign up for our daily briefing

Aung San Suu Kyi charged after Myanmar coup

Photo: Andre Malerba/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Authorities in Myanmar on Wednesday filed charges against civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi for illegally importing and using walkie-talkies found in her home, just days after she was detained by the military.

Driving the news: The Biden administration has designated the seizure of power a "coup," opening the door to sanctions and a broader review of U.S. assistance programs to the Southeast Asian country, which was under military rule before becoming a civilian-led democracy in 2011.

The state of play: Few details have been made public about Suu Kyi's status since the military seized power on Monday and claimed, without evidence, that the country's November elections were fraudulent. Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy had won in an apparent landslide.

  • Suu Kyi, who faces up to three years in prison if convicted, will remain in police custody until Feb. 15 and is allegedly being held in her home, per BBC.
  • Former President Win Myint also faces charges for having public gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic, BBC notes.
  • Suu Kyi has told supporters to resist the military. Protests have sprung up throughout Myanmar and neighboring Asian countries since Monday.

Go deeper

Shawna Chen
11 hours ago - World

In photos: Biden admin denounces Myanmar military "coup" as protests spread in Asia

A Myanmar migrant holds up a poster with the image of Min Aung Hlaing, commander-in-chief of the Myanmar armed forces, in a demonstration outside the Myanmar embassy in Bangkok. Photo: Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP via Getty Images

The Biden administration on Tuesday called the military seizure of power in Myanmar and detainment of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi a coup d'etat as pro-democracy groups protested across Asia.

Driving the news: The official designation will open a broader review of U.S. assistance programs to the Southeast Asian country, which was under military rule before becoming a civilian-led democracy in 2011.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dave LawlerSara Fischer
Feb 2, 2021 - Technology

Internet blackouts skyrocket amid global political unrest

Data: Axios analysis of NetBlocks reports; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Where there’s a coup, there will probably be an internet outage.

Why it matters: Internet disruptions in Myanmar early Monday morning coincided with reports that top politicians, including the country’s de-facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, were being rounded up by the military. That’s no surprise: internet blackouts are now common around the world when power hangs in the balance.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Ina Fried, author of Login
2 hours ago - Technology

Amazon's next act

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

As big as Amazon looks at any given time, it is always bigger than anyone outside the company can see, and a new CEO won’t change that.

Between the lines: In choosing top lieutenant Andy Jassy as his successor but staying on as executive chairman, Jeff Bezos is guaranteeing that the culture he built, powered by ambitions that exceed the public's imagination, will live on.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

