Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Aung San Suu Kyi and other Myanmar officials detained by military, ruling party says

Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi at a hostipal in Naypyidaw on Wednesday. Photo: Thet Aung/AFP via Getty Images

Aung San Suu Kyi, leader of Myanmar's ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party, has been detained along with other senior figures, the government said.

Why it matters: The arrests come amid escalating tensions between the civilian government and the powerful military, triggering concerns of a coup.

  • Myanmar was ruled by the military until 2011. But it had been "celebrated as a rare case in which generals willingly handed over some power to civilians" after it respected the 2015 election win of Suu Kyi's party, the New York Times notes.
  • She won a 1991 Nobel Peace Prize during her nonviolent campaign for democracy that saw her placed under house arrest for a total of 15 years.

What we know: Government spokesperson Myo Nyunt told Reuters that 75-year-old Suu Kyi and President Win Myint were among those taken" in early-morning raids.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper

Jeff Tracy
1 hour ago - Sports

Washington Football Team president: I don’t think our name is “that weird”

Washington Football Team president Jason Wright concedes there are mixed views around the interim name for the NFL franchise, but told Jim VandeHei in an "Axios on HBO" interview that he doesn't "think it's that weird."

The big picture: The WFT changed their name in 2020 after years of complaints that the old one was a racial slur. Wright was hired after the name change.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jonathan Swan
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Exclusive: Ukraine's Zelensky calls riots "strong blow" to U.S. democracy

KYIV — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tells "Axios on HBO" that he was "shocked" by the pro-Trump mob storming the U.S. Capitol, saying he never imagined this could happen in America and that it harms U.S. efforts to promote democracy abroad.

Why it matters: Zelensky's comments show how the Jan. 6 riots have echoed beyond America's borders, unsettling allies and emerging democracies that look to the U.S. for security and inspiration.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Jonathan Swan
1 hour ago - Axios on HBO

Exclusive: Ukraine's Zelensky says he doesn't feel China threat

Photo: "Axios on HBO"

KYIV — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told "Axios on HBO" that he doesn't consider China to be a major geopolitical threat — a stance that may cause him friction with the Biden administration and Congress — even as he vowed to limit Chinese control of critical technology sectors.

Why it matters: Zelensky's comments represent a break with U.S. national security leaders from both major political parties who are trying to rally allies to confront the threat of the Chinese Communist Party.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow