Aung San Suu Kyi and other Myanmar officials detained by military, ruling party says

Aung San Suu Kyi, leader of Myanmar's ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party, has been detained along with other senior figures, the government said.

Why it matters: The arrests come amid escalating tensions between the civilian government and the powerful military, triggering concerns of a coup.

Myanmar was ruled by the military until 2011. But it had been "celebrated as a rare case in which generals willingly handed over some power to civilians" after it respected the 2015 election win of Suu Kyi's party, the New York Times notes.

She won a 1991 Nobel Peace Prize during her nonviolent campaign for democracy that saw her placed under house arrest for a total of 15 years.

What we know: Government spokesperson Myo Nyunt told Reuters that 75-year-old Suu Kyi and President Win Myint were among those taken" in early-morning raids.

