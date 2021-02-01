Aung San Suu Kyi and other Myanmar officials detained by military, ruling party says

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Tampa Bay news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Charlotte news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi at a hostipal in Naypyidaw on Wednesday. Photo: Thet Aung/AFP via Getty Images
Aung San Suu Kyi, leader of Myanmar's ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party, has been detained along with other senior figures, the government said.
Why it matters: The arrests come amid escalating tensions between the civilian government and the powerful military, triggering concerns of a coup.
- Myanmar was ruled by the military until 2011. But it had been "celebrated as a rare case in which generals willingly handed over some power to civilians" after it respected the 2015 election win of Suu Kyi's party, the New York Times notes.
- She won a 1991 Nobel Peace Prize during her nonviolent campaign for democracy that saw her placed under house arrest for a total of 15 years.
What we know: Government spokesperson Myo Nyunt told Reuters that 75-year-old Suu Kyi and President Win Myint were among those taken" in early-morning raids.
Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.