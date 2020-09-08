52 mins ago - World

2 Myanmar soldiers confess to massacre of Rohingya Muslims

Rohingya Muslim refugees in a shelter in Lhokseumawe City, Indonesia. Photo: Rahmat Mirza/Opn Images/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Two Myanmar soldiers gave the military's first documented confession of participating in the massacre of Rohingya Muslims in 2017, the New York Times reports.

The big picture: Thousands of Rohingya adults and children suffered violent deaths in what the United Nations has deemed a genocidal campaign against the Muslim minority. Over one million refugees have been displaced after villages were burned and destroyed, food withheld, men decapitated and women and girls raped, according to witnesses.

What they're saying: Private Myo Win Tun said in video testimony shared with international prosecutors that he participated in killing 30 Rohingya Muslims after receiving an order from his commanding officer in August 2017 to "shoot all you see and all you hear," per the Times.

  • Private Zaw Naing Tun said that he and his comrades "wiped out about 20 villages" after they were ordered to "kill all you see, whether children or adults."
  • Both men said that they later dumped the bodies in mass graves, the locations of which were independently confirmed to the Times by multiple villagers.

The big picture: The two soldiers, who fled from Myanmar last month, are effectively in the custody of the the International Criminal Court, which has agreed to investigate the atrocities. Myanmar's government has denied a campaign against its Rohingya population.

Where it stands: The UN's International Court of Justice is also currently overseeing a case, filed by Gambia, that accuses Myanmar of attempting to "destroy the Rohingya as a group, in whole or in part," through torture, killings, rape, beatings, as well as destroying their food and shelter.

Ina Fried, author of Login
6 mins ago - Technology

Apple sets Sept. 15 virtual event, but may not be for iPhone

Screenshot: Axios via Apple.com

Apple has made official a Sept. 15 press event, but this might not be the one where the company debuts its latest iPhones. The company has previously said this year's iPhones would ship a few weeks later than years' past.

Why it matters: Apple often has multiple fall product launches, though typically the iPhone release comes first.

Axios
Updated 17 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 27,372,211 — Total deaths: 893,382— Total recoveries: 18,373,287Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 6,306,412 — Total deaths: 189,283 — Total recoveries: 2,333,551 — Total tests: 83,426,990Map
  3. Politics: Biden campaign taps new ad agency to educate voters on casting ballots during coronavirus.
  4. Health: Telemedicine racial disparity has shrunk, but big gaps persist.
  5. Education: Colleges and universities have found at least 51,000 cases already.
  6. Tech: Why the tech industry's biggest, richest companies couldn't save us.
  7. Business: The pandemic is reshaping the holiday shopping season — Survey shows employees don't trust CEOs on return-to-work plans.
Fadel Allassan
22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

1,000 Georgians voted twice in June primary

People vote in Atlanta during the 2018 midterms. Photo: Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Tuesday that 1,000 people in Georgia voted twice in the state's June 9 primary by voting in person after returning a mail-in ballot, reports the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Why it matters: President Trump suggested that people should similarly vote twice during a visit to North Carolina last week to test the mail-in system, prompting a warning from the state's election board. Double-voting is a felony in Georgia, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

