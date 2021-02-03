Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Tampa Bay news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Charlotte news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
A Myanmar migrant holds up a poster with the image of Min Aung Hlaing, commander-in-chief of the Myanmar armed forces, in a demonstration outside the Myanmar embassy in Bangkok. Photo: Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP via Getty Images
The Biden administration on Tuesday called the military seizure of power in Myanmar and detainment of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi a coup d'etat as pro-democracy groups protested across Asia.
Driving the news: The official designation will open a broader review of U.S. assistance programs to the Southeast Asian country, which was under military rule before becoming a civilian-led democracy in 2011.
- Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he talked with President Biden and Secretary of State Tony Blinken on Tuesday about the coup and stressed his support for sanctions, per the Washington Post.
The big picture: The Myanmar military declared a one-year state of emergency after the detaining de facto civilian leader on Monday in an attempt to thwart November's election results, which Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party won by a landslide.
- "The coup highlights the extent to which the generals ultimately maintained control in Myanmar, despite more than a decade of talk about democratic reforms," AP writes. "Western countries had greeted the move toward democracy enthusiastically, removing sanctions they had in place for years."
- By Tuesday, people in neighboring Thailand, Nepal and Japan congregated in protests against the coup. Some identified as Myanmar migrants.
- Protests in Thailand turned into violent clashes with riot police, resulting in three arrests and 14 police injuries, Thai outlet The Nation reports.
Go deeper: Internet blackouts skyrocket amid global political unrest