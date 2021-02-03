Sign up for our daily briefing

In photos: Biden admin denounces Myanmar military "coup" as protests spread in Asia

A Myanmar migrant holds up a poster with the image of Min Aung Hlaing, commander-in-chief of the Myanmar armed forces, in a demonstration outside the Myanmar embassy in Bangkok. Photo: Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP via Getty Images

The Biden administration on Tuesday called the military seizure of power in Myanmar and detainment of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi a coup d'etat as pro-democracy groups protested across Asia.

Driving the news: The official designation will open a broader review of U.S. assistance programs to the Southeast Asian country, which was under military rule before becoming a civilian-led democracy in 2011.

  • Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he talked with President Biden and Secretary of State Tony Blinken on Tuesday about the coup and stressed his support for sanctions, per the Washington Post.

The big picture: The Myanmar military declared a one-year state of emergency after the detaining de facto civilian leader on Monday in an attempt to thwart November's election results, which Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party won by a landslide.

  • "The coup highlights the extent to which the generals ultimately maintained control in Myanmar, despite more than a decade of talk about democratic reforms," AP writes. "Western countries had greeted the move toward democracy enthusiastically, removing sanctions they had in place for years."
  • By Tuesday, people in neighboring Thailand, Nepal and Japan congregated in protests against the coup. Some identified as Myanmar migrants.
  • Protests in Thailand turned into violent clashes with riot police, resulting in three arrests and 14 police injuries, Thai outlet The Nation reports.
People bang pans and objects to make noise to protest the military coup in response to a social media campaign in Yangon, Myanmar. Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images
Nepalese Citizen Society activists protest against the military coup in Myanmar at Kathmandu, Nepal. Photo: Narayan Maharjan/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Riot police clash with anti-coup protesters and NLD supporters gathered at the Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok. Photo: Peerapon Boonyakiat/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Myanmar activists chant slogans during a protest outside the United Nations University building in Tokyo. Photo: Philip FONG/AFP via Getty Images
People hold up images of Myanmar's de-facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi at a protest outside Maynmar's embassy in Bangkok. Photo: Lauren DeCicca via Getty Images

Go deeper: Internet blackouts skyrocket amid global political unrest

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Updated Feb 1, 2021 - World

Myanmar's military takes power in coup after detaining Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi at a hospital in Naypyidaw on Wednesday. Photo: Thet Aung/AFP via Getty Images

Myanmar's military TV station announced Monday the army has declared a one-year state of emergency after taking power and detaining Aung San Suu Kyi and other top ruling party leaders.

Why it matters: The coup comes after escalating tensions between the civilian government and the military following last November's elections, which Nobel laureate Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party won by a landslide.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dave LawlerSara Fischer
16 hours ago - Technology

Internet blackouts skyrocket amid global political unrest

Data: Axios analysis of NetBlocks reports; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Where there’s a coup, there will probably be an internet outage.

Why it matters: Internet disruptions in Myanmar early Monday morning coincided with reports that top politicians, including the country’s de-facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, were being rounded up by the military. That’s no surprise: internet blackouts are now common around the world when power hangs in the balance.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 18 hours ago - Science

In photos: Major winter storm dumps heavy snow across Northeast

The scene in New York City's Times Square on Feb. 1. After lashing the Midwest and parts of California earlier, the storm system moved into the Northeast overnight, affecting some 70 million people. Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

The first major winter storm of 2021 was lashing much of the Eastern U.S. over Monday night, with up to 30 inches of snow falling in some places.

The big picture: COVID-19 vaccination sites and schools closed across the Northeast, including in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New York City, where the outdoor subway service was suspended. New Jersey's Transit also paused its bus and rail operations. Hundreds of flights were canceled or delayed in NYC, Philadelphia and Boston. At least three deaths have been attributed to the storm in Pennsylvania, per AP.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow