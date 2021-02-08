Myanmar police used water cannon on protesters taking part in a massive demonstration in the capital Naypyitaw against the military coup, per AP.

Why it matters: This week's protests, triggered by the army seizing power and detaining elected officials including leader Aung San Suu Kyi last week, are the biggest since 2007's "Saffron Revolution" that led to democratic reforms in the country.

Thousands of people rallying in the third day of protests are also taking part in a nationwide strike calling for Suu Kyi to be released and for democracy to be restored, according to the BBC.

Driving the news: The 2007 movement was led by saffron-robed monks, who are again playing a leading role in the latest peaceful protest movement of civil disobedience, along with health care workers, Reuters notes.