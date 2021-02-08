Sign up for our daily briefing

Myanmar police use water cannon on anti-coup protesters

A Myanmar police vehicle fires water cannon during a demonstration against the military coup in Naypyidaw on Monday. Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images

Myanmar police used water cannon on protesters taking part in a massive demonstration in the capital Naypyitaw against the military coup, per AP.

Why it matters: This week's protests, triggered by the army seizing power and detaining elected officials including leader Aung San Suu Kyi last week, are the biggest since 2007's "Saffron Revolution" that led to democratic reforms in the country.

  • Thousands of people rallying in the third day of protests are also taking part in a nationwide strike calling for Suu Kyi to be released and for democracy to be restored, according to the BBC.

Driving the news: The 2007 movement was led by saffron-robed monks, who are again playing a leading role in the latest peaceful protest movement of civil disobedience, along with health care workers, Reuters notes.

  • Their goal is to "abolish this military regime," a nurse from Yangon told the news outlet.
  • The army has lifted a nationwide internet blackout that it imposed over the weekend, AP reports.

Rebecca Falconer
Feb 7, 2021 - World

In photos: Myanmar protesters hold massive rally despite internet ban

A protester holds up a sign calling for the release of detained Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon Feb. 7. All photos: Ye Aung Thu/AFP via Getty Images

Tens of thousands of protesters on Sunday rallied in cities across Myanmar for a second day of anti-coup demonstrations despite an internet shutdown, per Reuters.

The big picture: Myanmar's army declared a one-year state of emergency after seizing power and detaining leader Aung San Suu Kyi last Monday. Monitoring group NetBlocks Internet Observatory said a nationwide internet blackout that began Saturday was continuing.

Axios
Feb 6, 2021 - World

Myanmar military broadens internet crackdown as anti-coup protests grow

Protesters take to the street against the military coup in Myanmar. Photo: Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images

Myanmar's military appeared to have broadened its crackdown on internet access Saturday amid protests over the coup that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected civilian government, AP reports.

What's happening: Netblocks, a U.K.-based site that tracks internet disruptions worldwide, tweeted Saturday that “a near-total internet shutdown is now in effect” in Myanmar. The broad outages followed the military's order to block Facebook, Instagram and Twitter earlier this week.

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
Updated 3 mins ago - World

Netanyahu pleads not guilty to corruption charges

Photo: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial resumed on Monday, with Israel's prime minister pleading not guilty in the courtroom.

Why it matters: Netanyahu's trial resumes 43 days before Israel is due to hold its fourth election in two years. 

