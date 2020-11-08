Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Romney: Trump's baseless election claims could be echoed "by authoritarians"

President Trump's continued unfounded claim that Democrats stole the 2020 election from him through widespread voter fraud and mail-in ballots is "rhetoric that gets picked up by authoritarians around the world," Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) told NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday.

The big picture: Trump's refusal to concede the election has earned rebuke from a handful of prominent Republicans, including Romney, as world leaders congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

What he's saying: When asked by Chuck Todd if Trump's strategy to fight the results of the election — which includes litigation across several states that has had little effect — "undermines the democracy," Romney said.

  • "Well, I'm more concerned about the language that's used. I think it's fine to pursue every legal avenue that one has. But I think one has to be careful in the choice of words."
  • "I think when you say that the election was corrupt or stolen or rigged, that that's unfortunately rhetoric that gets picked up by authoritarians around the world. And I think it also discourages confidence in our democratic process here at home."

Go deeper

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
30 mins ago - World

Trump administration plans "flood" of sanctions on Iran by Jan. 20

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Photo: Patrick Semansky/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration, in coordination with Israel and several Gulf states, is pushing a plan to slap a long string of new sanctions on Iran in the ten weeks left until Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20, two Israeli sources briefed on the effort told me.

Why it matters: The Trump administration believes such a “flood” of sanctions will increase pressure on the Iranians and make it harder for the Biden administration to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, the Israeli sources told me.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 33 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Cuomo on Biden win: "The political pressure of denying COVID is gone" Biden announcing COVID task force on Monday.
  2. Health: Counties with giant caseloads went for Trump.
  3. Cities: Defense Department sends medical teams to El Paso as COVID-19 cases surge.
  4. World: Designing digital immunity certificates for COVID-19.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jonathan Swan
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Kushner advises Trump to pursue "legal remedies" to the election

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

A source close to Jared Kushner said he has advised President Trump to pursue "legal remedies" to the election. A second source close to Kushner confirmed he had not advised Trump to concede.

Behind the scenes: The second source said some awkward conversations were happening in the president’s orbit and that almost everyone had by now accepted reality: that Trump has lost the election. But Trump is still insisting — falsely — that he won the election, and he has several advisers, including Rudy Giuliani, egging on what most in his orbit consider a futile legal fight.