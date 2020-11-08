Romney: Trump's baseless election claims could be echoed "by authoritarians"

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul
Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg
President Trump's continued unfounded claim that Democrats stole the 2020 election from him through widespread voter fraud and mail-in ballots is "rhetoric that gets picked up by authoritarians around the world," Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) told NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday.
The big picture: Trump's refusal to concede the election has earned rebuke from a handful of prominent Republicans, including Romney, as world leaders congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
What he's saying: When asked by Chuck Todd if Trump's strategy to fight the results of the election — which includes litigation across several states that has had little effect — "undermines the democracy," Romney said.
- "Well, I'm more concerned about the language that's used. I think it's fine to pursue every legal avenue that one has. But I think one has to be careful in the choice of words."
- "I think when you say that the election was corrupt or stolen or rigged, that that's unfortunately rhetoric that gets picked up by authoritarians around the world. And I think it also discourages confidence in our democratic process here at home."