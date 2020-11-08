Romney: Trump's baseless election claims could be echoed "by authoritarians"

President Trump's continued unfounded claim that Democrats stole the 2020 election from him through widespread voter fraud and mail-in ballots is "rhetoric that gets picked up by authoritarians around the world," Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) told NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday.

The big picture: Trump's refusal to concede the election has earned rebuke from a handful of prominent Republicans, including Romney, as world leaders congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

What he's saying: When asked by Chuck Todd if Trump's strategy to fight the results of the election — which includes litigation across several states that has had little effect — "undermines the democracy," Romney said.