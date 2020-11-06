Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

"This is getting insane": Republicans rebuke Trump over baseless election claims

President Trump speaking in the White House Briefing Room on Nov. 5. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

A growing list of Republicans have reproached President Trump for his baseless claims of widespread voter fraud.

Why it matters: In televised remarks on Thursday evening. the president provided no evidence for his claim that voter fraud caused his initial lead in the presidential race to slip away. He also pledged to continue fighting to have ballots thrown out in the courts.

What they're saying:
  • Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah): "Counting every vote is at the heart of Democracy. That process is often hard and, for those running, frustrating. The votes will be counted. If there are irregularities alleged, they will be investigated and ultimately resolved in the courts. Have faith in democracy, in our Constitution, and in the American people."
  • Former Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.): "No Republican should be okay with the President's statements just now. Unacceptable. Period."
  • Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R): "There is no defense for the President’s comments tonight undermining our Democratic process. America is counting the votes, and we must respect the results as we always have before. No election or person is more important than our Democracy."
  • Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas): "A sitting president undermining our political process & questioning the legality of the voices of countless Americans without evidence is not only dangerous & wrong, it undermines the very foundation this nation was built upon. Every American should have his or her vote counted."
  • Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.): "We want every vote counted, yes every legal vote (of course). But, if you have legit concerns about fraud present EVIDENCE and take it to court. STOP Spreading debunked misinformation... This is getting insane."
  • Former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge (R): "With his remarks from the White House tonight, the President disrespected every single American who figured out a way to safely vote amid a pandemic that has taken 235,000 lives. Not to mention those who are dutifully counting that vote. Absolutely shameful. Yet so predictable."
  • 19 former U.S. attorneys, all of whom served under Republican presidents, in a statement Thursday said: “We hereby call upon the president to patiently and respectfully allow the lawful vote-counting process to continue, in accordance with applicable federal and state laws, and to avoid any further comments or other actions which can serve only to undermine our democracy."
  • Of note: Many Republicans who have condemned Trump's recent comments have been critics of the president in the past.

The big picture: Vice President Mike Pence, who did not appear with Trump at Thursday's televised briefing, tweeted, "I Stand With President [Trump]. We must count every LEGAL vote."

Go deeper: James Baker, who led Bush's recount battle, says Trump should let votes be counted

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: Biden close to victory as margin narrows in Pennsylvania

Expand chart
Data: AP; Note: AP has called Arizona for Biden, but ballots are still being counted and not all organizations have called it yet. Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

Joe Biden is closing in on the 270 electoral votes he needs to defeat President Trump, according to Associated Press projections, with the critical battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin now called for Biden.

The latest: With those states and Arizona in Biden's column, one more — like Pennsylvania — would be enough to put him over the top even as the Trump campaign fights him with lawsuits and recounts.

Go deeper
Zachary Basu
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Defiant Trump baselessly claims he was cheated as Biden nears victory

In remarks from the White House briefing room Thursday night, President Trump bragged of Republican victories in the House and Senate before baselessly claiming that widespread voter fraud has caused his lead in the presidential race to "miraculously" slip away.

Why it matters: As Trump spoke, mail-in ballots that overwhelmingly favor Joe Biden continued to thin his lead in the must-win state of Pennsylvania. If Biden wins Pennsylvania, he will not need to win any of the other outstanding swing states.

Go deeper
Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Milestone: The U.S. exceeds 100,000 daily cases for the first time.
  2. Politics: We're stuck in a post-election pandemic limbo.
  3. Health: Cases are rising in 35 states — New challenges for the homeless.
  4. Economics: Fed chair says economy will see "stronger recovery" with stimulus package
  5. Sports: MLB's bleak short-term future — NBA's Toronto Raptors weigh temporary stay in U.S.
  6. World: Europe's grim lesson about lockdowns.
Go deeper

