James Baker, who led Bush's recount battle, says Trump should let votes be counted

James Baker led the political and legal team during the 2000 Florida recount battle. Photo: David Hume Kennerly via Getty

James Baker, the former secretary of state who led the political and legal team during the 2000 Florida recount battle that ensured George W. Bush's presidency, told the New York Times on Thursday that President Trump should not try to halt voting counting.

Why it matters: Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, has said he is looking for a "James Baker-like" figure to lead the president's legal efforts to dispute votes in several states, the Times reported Wednesday.

  • In televised remarks on Thursday, Trump baselessly claimed "[i]f you count the legal votes, I easily win, if you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us.”
  • A judge in Michigan said earlier on Thursday she will deny the Trump campaign's request to stop the counting of mail-in ballots in the state.

What he's saying: If there is legitimate concern about the integrity of the election, Trump should pursue it after the votes are counted, Baker told the Times.

  • "Our whole argument was that the votes have been counted and they’ve been counted and they’ve been counted and it’s time to end the process," Baker said.
  • "That’s not exactly the message that I heard on election night. And so I think it’s pretty hard to be against counting the votes.”
  • Telling the country to not count votes is a "very hard decision to defend in a democracy," he added.
  • Baker has not publicly endorsed Trump, but he did vote for the president, per the Times. He served in cabinet positions under Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush.

Zachary Basu
10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Defiant Trump baselessly claims he was cheated as Biden nears victory

In remarks from the White House briefing room Thursday night, President Trump bragged of Republican victories in the House and Senate before baselessly claiming that widespread voter fraud has caused his lead in the presidential race to "miraculously" slip away.

Why it matters: As Trump spoke, mail-in ballots that overwhelmingly favor Biden continued to thin his lead in the must-win state of Pennsylvania. If Biden wins Pennsylvania, he will not need to win any of the other outstanding swing states.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: Biden close to victory as margin narrows in Pennsylvania

Data: AP; Note: AP has called Arizona for Biden, but ballots are still being counted and not all organizations have called it yet. Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

Joe Biden is closing in on the 270 electoral votes he needs to defeat President Trump, according to Associated Press projections, with the critical battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin now called for Biden.

The latest: With those states and Arizona in Biden's column, one more — like Nevada or Pennsylvania — would be enough to put him over the top even as the Trump campaign fights him with lawsuits and recounts.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Milestone: The U.S. exceeded 100,000 daily cases for the first time.
  2. Politics: We're stuck in a post-election pandemic limbo.
  3. Health: We're stuck in pandemic limbo — Cases are rising in 35 states — New challenges for the homeless.
  4. Economics: Fed chair says economy will see "stronger recovery" with stimulus package
  5. Sports: MLB's bleak short-term future — NBA's Toronto Raptors weigh temporary stay in U.S.
  6. World: Europe's grim lesson about lockdowns.
