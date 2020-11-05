Judge denies Trump's effort to stop vote count in Michigan

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
A protester holds a "count every vote" sign outside of the TCF center where ballots are being counted in downtown Detroit on Nov. 4. Photo: Seth Herald/Getty Images
A judge in Michigan said she will deny the Trump campaign's request to stop the counting of mail-in ballots in the state. Judge Cynthia Stephens announced her decision at the end of an oral briefing Thursday and has not yet issued a written order.
Why it matters: This is a significant loss for the Trump campaign's effort to slow or stop vote-counting in critical states that Joe Biden is projected to win.