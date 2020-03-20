11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Member of Pence's staff tests positive for coronavirus

Axios

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Coronavirus Task Force Press Conference. Photo: Barcroft Media / Contributor

A member of the Office of the Vice President has tested positive for the coronavirus, Katie Miller, Pence's press secretary, said Friday evening.

What she's saying: "Neither President Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual. Further contact tracing is being conducted in accordance with CDC guidelines," Miller said in a statement.

Go deeper: First Congress members test positive for coronavirus

Go deeper

Orion Rummler

Trump says he was tested for coronavirus

Trump declares a national emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 13. Photo: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

President Trump told reporters on Saturday that he took a test for COVID-19 on Friday night and the test is currently pending in a lab.

Why it matters: The president was exposed to multiple people who have tested positive for the virus.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Mar 14, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Rebecca Falconer

Sen. Maria Cantwell staffer tests positive for the coronavirus

Sen. Maria Cantwell at the U.S. Capitol in January. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A staffer in the Washington, D.C., office of Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) is in insolation after displaying symptoms of the novel coronavirus for which they subsequently tested positive, a statement released Wednesday night confirms. The office is now serving constituents remotely.

Why it matters: This is the first known case of a congressional staffer becoming infected with the virus. "The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 has had no known contact with the senator or other members of Congress," the statement notes. "The senator is requesting that testing be done on any other staffers who have been in contact with the individual and show symptoms."

Go deeper: Lawmakers self-quarantine after contact with confirmed coronavirus cases

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more details on the case.

Keep ReadingArrowMar 12, 2020 - Health
Axios

Trump says he'll "most likely" get tested for coronavirus

President Trump said at a Friday press conference that he'd "most likely" get tested for coronavirus.

Why it matters: The president was photographed with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's press secretary at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend, who later tested positive for the virus. Trump brushed off that interaction as the reason for the test, but said he would "do it anyway."

Keep ReadingArrowMar 13, 2020 - Politics & Policy