Member of Pence's staff tests positive for coronavirus
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Coronavirus Task Force Press Conference. Photo: Barcroft Media / Contributor
A member of the Office of the Vice President has tested positive for the coronavirus, Katie Miller, Pence's press secretary, said Friday evening.
What she's saying: "Neither President Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual. Further contact tracing is being conducted in accordance with CDC guidelines," Miller said in a statement.
