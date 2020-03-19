10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus hits Congress

Zachary BasuAlayna Treene

A lone Capitol police officer in an empty corridor of Congress. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

More than a dozen lawmakers have entered voluntary self-quarantine, and more are expected to — seriously testing Speaker Nancy Pelosi's proclamation last week that Congress will be "the last to leave."

Why it matters: The Senate is racing to negotiate a "Phase 3" coronavirus relief package that could top $1 trillion.

  • The bill could include loans to small businesses, direct payments to Americans and bailouts for struggling industries.
  • Mitch McConnell's plan to move at "warp speed" could be upended if the coronavirus spreads through the halls of Congress, where the average lawmaker is close to 60 years old.

Driving the news: Two House members, Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.) and Rep. Ben McAdams (D-Utah), revealed Wednesday that they tested positive for the coronavirus.

  • Among those in self-quarantine is Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), the No. 2 Republican in the House.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) told members Thursday that the House will not return to session until the Senate passes its bill and that voting procedures will be adjusted to follow CDC guidance on large gatherings.

  • More than 50 members have signed onto a resolution by Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) demanding that the House allow remote voting.
  • The argument: Congress is undermining public health officials on social distancing.

On the Senate side, Sens. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio) are floating a similar remote voting resolution.

  • “Yes, it is new," Durbin said on the Senate floor. "Yes, it is different. Yes, it reflects the 21st century and reflects a challenge the likes of which we have never seen."

Reality check: Politico Playbook notes that it's highly unlikely the House will change the rules to allow mobile voting. Reasons include technological hurdles, complex voter procedures and possible legal challenges.

  • But House Rules Chairman Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) said on a caucus call today that he’s doing a study on remote voting and whether it’s feasible, a Democratic aide tells Axios.
  • McGovern is asking for formalized letters on voting proposals, according to another aide. Reps. Swalwell and Katie Porter (D-Calif.) are expected to send one on mobile voting, while staggered vote timing is also expected to be proposed.

Pelosi issued a statement on Thursday afternoon confirming that she called on McGovern to present a report on House rules, adding that House Administration Chair Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) will be issuing a memo on tele-conferencing.

Go deeper

Alayna Treene

Exclusive: Congressmen reintroduce bill to allow members to vote from home districts

A tour operator, wearing a protective mask, gestures as he leads a tour near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., March 9. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Reps. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) and Rick Crawford (R-Ark.) are reintroducing a 2013 bill that would enable members of Congress to virtually participate in committee hearings and vote remotely on suspension bills from their home districts amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to an advanced copy of the press release obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: Congress, which is tasked with governing the country out of the coronavirus crisis, could quickly become a dangerous place for members and staffers, many of whom are over the age of 60 — the age group the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised to stay home as much as possible.

Go deeperArrowMar 9, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Rebecca Falconer

First Congress members test positive for coronavirus

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart speaks during a news conference in February. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Rep. Ben McAdams (D-Utah) tweeted Wednesday night that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus — hours after Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.) announced his results came back positive.

Why it matters: Diaz-Balart and McAdams are the first members of Congress to announce that they have tested positive for the virus, which has infected more than 9,400 people in the U.S. as of early Thursday.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 20 hours ago - Health
Alayna Treene

Senate passes House coronavirus relief package with no changes

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

The Senate passed the House coronavirus relief bill 90-8 without changes Wednesday, freeing up Congress to focus more energy on passing subsequent legislation that will likely amount to one of the largest emergency spending packages in modern history.

The big picture: The deal, negotiated between Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, includes free coronavirus testing — even for the uninsured; two weeks of paid sick and family leave; increased federal funds for Medicaid and food security programs, like food stamps; and increased unemployment insurance benefits.

Go deeperArrowMar 18, 2020 - Politics & Policy