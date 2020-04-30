15 mins ago - Economy & Business

Microsoft's strong earnings give stock market bulls more ammo

Dion Rabouin

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Microsoft delivered the goods in its earnings report Wednesday, announcing increased profit and sales that not only beat analysts' expectations but showed the company could continue its impressive growth trajectory in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: The impact of Microsoft's strong earnings is magnified by the fact that it is one of the five Big Tech companies that account for around 20% of the entire S&P 500's market cap — along with Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook — the index's highest level of concentration since the 2000 tech bubble.

  • With Microsoft's solid fundamentals and a mountain of fiscal and monetary money from the Fed and Congress, traders have more cover to keep looking past the economy's escalating deterioration.

What they're saying: “In the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, COVID-19 had minimal net impact on the total company revenue,” Microsoft said in its earnings release.

Between the lines: Stock traders have largely ignored poor earnings reports this year, preferring to look to a company's likely rebound once national quarantine orders are rescinded, and are expecting tech companies to weather the storm.

  • While most stocks have benefited from investors' forgiving approach, Microsoft joined Netflix as one of the companies that actually grew stronger during the early onset of the pandemic, which had led to a 4.8% contraction in U.S. first quarter GDP.
  • Microsoft shares rose more than 2% in after-hours trading and have gained around 12.5% so far this year, while the S&P 500 has fallen just over 11%.

On the other side: Earnings season has not been nearly as kind to the rest of the market. First quarter earnings are on pace to fall by 15.8%, a number that has decreased each week of earnings season and would mark the largest year-over-year decline for the S&P since the second quarter of 2009, according to FactSet.

  • Analysts are expecting year-over-year earnings declines in the second quarter (-31.9%), third quarter (-16.9%) and fourth quarter (-7.4%) this year.

Be smart: The combination of crumbling earnings and rising investor optimism already has brought the broader market's overall valuations to historically high levels, with FactSet clocking the S&P's 12-month forward price to earnings ratio at 19.1 and the Nasdaq's at 27.1.

The bottom line: Most companies are struggling to tread water, but Microsoft's earnings and the respectable showings from Facebook and Alphabet this week could provide a shot in the arm to an already bullish market racing back from its March 23 nadir.

Go deeper: Microsoft commits to land conservation, plots new digital platform

Go deeper

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

South Korea reported for the first time since the novel coronavirus outbreak began there no new domestic cases, and there were zero additional infections for a fourth consecutive day in Hong Kong Thursday, per the New York Times.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected almost 3.2 million people and killed over 227,700, per Johns Hopkins data Thursday. More than 981,000 have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1 million from 6 million tests), followed by Spain (over 236,000).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 4 hours ago - Health
Ina Fried

Microsoft earnings beat expectations despite coronavirus impact

Photo: Microsoft

Strength in Microsoft's cloud business helped offset the impact of COVID-19 on computer manufacturing, as the company topped earnings and revenue expectations for the quarter that ended March 31. That's despite a February warning from the company that PC sales would not meet prior estimates.

Why it matters: The tech sector has taken on added importance and value as many other areas of the economy have been shut down or severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow15 hours ago - Technology
Sara Fischer

Facebook stock spikes on strong earnings, stabilization of ad slowdown

Photo: Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images

Facebook's stock was up more than 7% in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the tech giant reported that it beat Wall Street's expectations on revenue and earnings per share. Facebook grew its ad revenue by 17% year-over-year, despite the fact that the digital ad market is experiencing unprecedented headwinds due to the coronavirus.

Why it matters: The fact that Facebook was able to beat top and bottom line revenue expectations amid the coronavirus crisis speaks to how strong the company's value proposition continues to be during the pandemic.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow16 hours ago - Technology